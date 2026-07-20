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Home > Press Release > 882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains

882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains

Punjab Education Minister S. Harjot Singh Bains congratulated the NEET qualifiers and wished them success in the medical field.

882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-20 15:30 IST

In a major boost to Punjab’s public education system, 882 students from government schools in the state have qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026. The results were declared following a nationwide re-examination conducted after the cancellation of the original paper due to a leak.

Sharing the details, Punjab Education Minister S. Harjot Singh Bains congratulated the NEET qualifiers and wished them success in the medical field. “Once again, students from our government schools have proven that quality education and hard-work go hand in hand. This year, 882 of our students have qualified NEET, reflecting the sustained impact of “Sikhya Kranti” and the dedication of our teachers,” he said.

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The Education Minister said that the 2026 tally continues a strong upward trend for the state’s government schools. In 2024, 437 students qualified NEET, which rose to 847 in 2025. This year’s 882 qualifiers mark a cumulative increase of over 100 per cent since 2024, a gain achieved despite the disruption to the 2026 exam cycle caused by the paper leak and re-test.

Reaffirming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government’s commitment to public education, S. Harjot Singh Bains emphasised, “Education is the most powerful tool to eradicate poverty and transform lives. The success of our government school students in NEET, even in a year marked by disruption, is a testament to what our children can achieve with the right support and environment.”

 Among this year’s qualifiers is Prateek Kumar, a student of the School of Eminence, Sekhewal in Ludhiana, whose story embodies the impact of the state’s education reforms. The son of a private school teacher with a monthly income of Rs 16,000, Prateek scored 594 out of 720 in NEET-UG 2026. He prepared for the exam through free online classes and mock tests under Punjab School Education Department’s PACE programme for government school students. Prateek aspires to become an oncologist and serve cancer patients. His achievement demonstrates that with the right support, dedication and hard-work can overcome financial barriers.

 “I always believed that education is the only way to change our family’s destiny. The Punjab Government’s free coaching and mock tests gave Prateek the wings. Today, when he has qualified NEET, it is the proudest and happiest day of our lives,” said Prateek’s father.

 This NEET performance builds on wider gains. Earlier this year, Punjab emerged as India’s top-performing state in school education, surpassing Kerala and Delhi in the NITI Aayog Education Quality Report 2026. The Education Minister said the state government has provided structured mentorship and exam preparation. CM Bhagwant Mann-led government remains committed to identifying and nurturing talent, while ensuring that every child has access to world-class education to realise their dreams.

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882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains

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882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains

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882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains
882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains
882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains
882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains

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