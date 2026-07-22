A Major Government Initiative to Boost Female Participation in Higher Education and Reduce Dropout Rates

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the guidelines for the implementation of the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana with the objective of women empowerment and promoting higher education among daughters. The scheme will play a significant role in ensuring easier access to higher education for girl students while making them self-reliant and confident.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated, “The primary objective of this ambitious scheme of the State Government is to reduce the dropout rate among girl students, increase their retention in higher education, ensure their mobility and ease of transportation to higher educational institutions, and improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). Along with this, special emphasis has also been laid on developing a sense of confidence and independence among girl students.”

Under the scheme, benefits will be extended during the academic session 2025-26 to girl students who are domiciles of Uttar Pradesh and have completed their graduation from State Universities, Private Universities, and Government, Government-Aided and Self-Financed colleges affiliated with State Universities in the state. Eligible female students will be selected based on merit from the list comprising the top 5 percent of female graduates.

According to the Cabinet decision, petrol-powered scooters will be provided under the scheme. The Government has taken this decision keeping in view the better availability of petrol pumps and service centres in remote rural areas of the state. The scooters will be procured through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal to ensure transparency and quality. The scooter package will include not only the vehicle but also registration charges, comprehensive vehicle insurance, an ISI-marked helmet, 4 litres of petrol, and all necessary accessories, ensuring that the beneficiaries do not have to bear any additional financial burden.