A New Interest In India’s Scientific Heritage, Pure Science, And Innovation Will Be Fostered Among Students

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is running a comprehensive campaign to develop scientific thinking among children, encourage curiosity for science, and connect the younger generation with India’s rich scientific heritage. As part of this initiative, instructions have been issued to ensure maximum participation of students from the state in the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM)-2026-27 competition.

Organized by Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), VVM is one of the country’s largest digital science talent search competitions.

Through this initiative, students of Classes 6 to 11 will be encouraged to develop a scientific temperament, logical thinking, research aptitude, innovation, and interest in pure science, while also becoming familiar with India’s rich scientific traditions and modern scientific achievements.

Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education and Secondary Education, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, has directed all District Inspectors of Schools, District Basic Education Officers, and school principals to conduct extensive awareness campaigns to ensure maximum student registrations.

According to the instructions, students of Classes 6 to 11 will be able to register online for the competition until September 30, 2026. The registration facility has been made available on the VVM Portal. A registration fee of ₹200 per student has been fixed. The portal will also provide the competition guidelines, rulebook, study material, and other essential information.

All schools have been instructed to ensure the maximum possible registration of eligible students within the stipulated timeline.

The objective of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan is to develop a lasting interest in science among students. Through this initiative, children will be introduced to India’s ancient and modern scientific traditions, scientific achievements, the contributions of scientists, and India’s global role in the fields of science and technology.

At the same time, logical thinking, a scientific outlook, a spirit of research, and a culture of innovation will be encouraged among students so that they can make meaningful contributions to the fields of science and technology in the future.

The competition will be conducted in a phased manner at the school, state, and national levels. Students who perform exceptionally well at each stage will qualify for the next level of the competition.

The objective is to identify scientific talent from across the country and provide deserving students with opportunities to excel further. The competition, which is also held in six Middle Eastern countries in addition to India, provides students with a platform to showcase their scientific abilities at both the national and international levels.

The Additional Chief Secretary has instructed principals of secondary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) to ensure maximum participation of eligible students.

Special awareness campaigns will be organized in schools to inform students and parents about the competition. The instructions also clearly state that the stipend provided to students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and the scholarships awarded to students of secondary schools may be utilized to pay the registration fee, ensuring that no interested student is deprived of participating in the competition due to financial constraints.

Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan will serve as an effective platform for promoting experiential learning, scientific temperament, innovation, and research-based education in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The objective of the Uttar Pradesh Government is not to limit children to textbooks alone but to connect them with a scientific outlook, an inquisitive mindset, and a culture of innovation. This initiative will provide a greater number of students from Uttar Pradesh with an opportunity to showcase their talent at the national level and help prepare the next generation for the fields of science and technology.

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A Strong Campaign to Connect Children with India’s Scientific Heritage and Research Culture

The Yogi Government aims to develop scientific thinking, curiosity, and a spirit of innovation in every child. ‘Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan’ is not merely a competition; it is a powerful campaign to connect children with India’s scientific heritage, science, and the culture of research. Our effort is to ensure that every talented student in Uttar Pradesh benefits from this platform, establishes a new identity in the field of science, and plays an active role in building a developed India.

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education