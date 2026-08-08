A Two-Minute Anti-Drug Pledge Will Be Administered Daily In All Universities And Colleges Across The State

To transform Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Nasha Mukt Bharat into a people’s movement and to realize the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’, the Yogi Government will launch a comprehensive anti-drug campaign across all higher educational institutions. A key meeting of Registrars and Controllers of Examinations of all state universities was held in the Assembly premises under the chairmanship of Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay.

The meeting finalized a detailed action plan to make the anti-drug campaign effective, sustained and result-oriented in higher educational institutions.

Addressing the meeting, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated, “The youth are the greatest strength of a Viksit Bharat. If young people are kept away from the social evil of substance abuse, the future of both the state and the nation will become even stronger. The Uttar Pradesh Government is working to make higher educational institutions not merely centers of education, but also foundations of values, discipline and nation-building. The anti-drug campaign is an important part of this resolve.”

It was decided during the meeting that a two-minute anti-drug pledge will be administered to students before the beginning of every working day in all government and private universities and colleges across the state. Public awareness activities such as ‘Run for Nasha Mukti’, marathons, marches, speech competitions, essay competitions, painting competitions, plays and street plays will also be organized.

Every teacher will dedicate the last 10 minutes of one class every week to interaction and motivational discussions with students on the subject of a drug-free life.

Educational visits to cultural, spiritual and inspirational places will also be organized to promote positive thinking and life values among students. For wider outreach of the campaign, hoardings, wall paintings and social media will be used across campuses and public places, and efforts will be made to connect the maximum number of students with the My Bharat portal.

For effective monitoring of the campaign, the entire state has been divided into 5 zones. A senior departmental officer will be appointed as the nodal officer for each zone. At the university level, a senior nodal officer; at the college level, the Principal; and at each faculty level, a separate nodal officer will regularly monitor the campaign.

Several stringent measures were also approved to prevent substance abuse. A strict prohibition will be enforced on the sale of any intoxicating substances within a 500-meter radius of all universities and colleges. Regular inspections will be conducted in hostels, canteens, and campus premises. Materials delivered through online delivery services and courier agencies will be checked at the entry gate itself.

Students showing signs of substance abuse will be identified and provided counseling, and where necessary, parents will be called for discussions.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Higher Education, M. P. Agrawal; MLAs Umesh Dwivedi, Babulal Tiwari, Manvendra Singh, Chandra Sharma, Dharmendra Bhardwaj, Arun Pathak and Hari Singh Dhillon; Avneesh Kumar; State General Secretary Sanjay Rai; along with senior departmental officials.