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Home > Press Release > AAHL’s Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports In Prix Versailles 2026 List

AAHL’s Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports In Prix Versailles 2026 List

• Navi Mumbai International Airport and Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, both part of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, named in Prix Versailles World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2026 list. • The award honors design, innovation, sustainability, cultural identity and passenger experience. • The recognition reflects AAHL’s focus on building world-class airports that drive growth, tourism, and regional development.

Navi Mumbai International Airport features in World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026
Navi Mumbai International Airport features in World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-16 15:23 IST

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has earned global recognition at the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture and design awards, with two of its airports, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, featuring in the World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026. The honour highlights AAHL’s growing influence in shaping next-generation aviation infrastructure, with a strong focus on cutting-edge design, sustainability, and passenger-centric innovation.

The Prix Versailles is a distinguished annual global award in architecture and design, presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris since 2015. It awards both newly launched airports and terminals for their contemporary creations that embody a rare synthesis of distinctive architecture reflecting how airports are moving beyond conventional design to offer a richer and more harmonious vision of the world.

Navi Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 1 has been recognised for its distinctive lotus-inspired architecture, futuristic design language and integration of technology, art and functionality, creating a world-class gateway that reflects India’s aspirations as a modern global economy. The Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport’s Terminal 2 architectural language is guided by the biophilic elegance of the ‘Bamboo Orchid’, honouring the region’s rich biodiversity through a highly functional, sustainable envelope.

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Others in the Prix Versailles list include Guangzhou, China; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Kandal Stueng, Cambodia; Pittsburgh, United States; and San Diego, United States. The Prix Versailles awards aim to promote intelligent sustainability, where culture serves and transcends the concept of the environment. Presented annually, three airports and/or airport terminals from the 2026 list will also receive a World Title (Prix Versailles, Interior or Exterior), to be awarded at the end of the year. 

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AAHL’s Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports In Prix Versailles 2026 List
Tags: AAHLAdani AirportNavi Mumbai International AirportPrix Versailles

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AAHL’s Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports In Prix Versailles 2026 List

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AAHL’s Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports In Prix Versailles 2026 List
AAHL’s Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports In Prix Versailles 2026 List
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