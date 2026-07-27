Aam Aadmi Party Launches Campaign Against E20 Blended Petrol, Announces ‘National Town Hall Against E20’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stepped up its campaign against E20-Blended petrol by announcing a ‘National Town Hall Against E20’ on 1 August at the Constitution Club in Delhi. The event, scheduled to begin at 11:30 am, will bring together experts, vehicle owners and concerned citizens to discuss the impact of E20 petrol and chart the future course of the campaign. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said people from across the country can participate either in person or online through a registration link shared via WhatsApp.

Addressing a press conference, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of the country on the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and said, “The youth of this country forced an arrogant government to bow, and Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign before the people. I now urge the Prime Minister to also resolve the E20-Blended Petrol issue. People are facing serious problems. Their vehicles are getting damaged and fuel mileage is declining. Before this issue also grows bigger, I request the Prime Minister to take the initiative and resolve it.”

Announcing a nationwide public outreach programme on the issue, he shared, “To bring people across the country together on the issue of E20, we are organising a ‘National Town Hall Against E20’ this Saturday. We expect thousands of people to participate. The programme will begin at 12 noon at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Those living in Delhi and nearby cities who can attend in person should reach the Constitution Club by 11:30 am. Those living outside Delhi who cannot attend physically will be able to join online, and we expect thousands to participate virtually.”

Explaining how people can participate online, the AAP Chief said, “To join virtually, people should send a WhatsApp message to 8588833212. By Friday evening, we will send them a link. They can click on the link any time after 11:30 am the next morning to join us online. At this Town Hall, we will bring together experts interested in the E20 issue, people affected by E20, and those whose vehicles have been damaged. Everyone will get an opportunity to speak. We will also decide our future strategy on how to compel the government to withdraw E20.”

Appealing for maximum public participation, Arvind Kejriwal continued, “I urge people to join the Town Hall in large numbers. Those who wish to attend in person are welcome to do so, and those who prefer can participate virtually as well.”

Responding to a question, he added, “I have also started an online petition addressed to the Prime Minister. More than two lakh letters have already been received, and I will visit the Prime Minister’s residence next week to submit them.”