Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Press Release»
  • Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit

At the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, actor Aamir Khan shared his insights on how Indian filmmakers should focus on expanding their global footprint and creating distribution channels in international markets.

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit


Mumbai: At the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, actor Aamir Khan shared his insights on how Indian filmmakers should focus on expanding their global footprint and creating distribution channels in international markets. The actor was speaking at a panel titled ‘Studios of the Future: Putting India on World Studio Map,’ held at the Jio World Centre on Friday, the second day of the summit.

Khan emphasized the need for the film industry to think global from the very beginning. “Indian movie-makers and producers need to focus on creating distribution channels in different countries to facilitate the expansion of Indian film viewership,” Khan said during the discussion. “This is the first time I’ve seen a government taking such interest in our industry,” Khan added.

The panel, moderated by film critic Mayank Shekhar, included notable figures such as producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Prime Focus Limited’s Namit Malhotra, film producer Dinesh Vijan, PVR Cinemas’ Ajay Bijli, and acclaimed American producer Charles Roven, who is known for producing global blockbusters like Oppenheimer.

The OTT Debate and the Power of Theatrical Cinema

During the discussion, Khan also weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the theatrical and OTT release windows. He noted that the narrow window between theatrical and OTT releases often discourages theatre viewership, leading to concerns about the traditional cinema experience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Charles Roven, while acknowledging the rise of OTT platforms, reinforced the value of cinema in theaters. “Despite the rise of TV and OTT platforms, the theatrical experience remains irreplaceable,” Roven stated, urging studios to approach projects with international reach in mind.

A Focus on Authentic Storytelling and Cross-Border Partnerships

Dinesh Vijan echoed the sentiment of authenticity, stressing the importance of genuine storytelling for global success. “It’s not just about budgets,” Vijan said. “Smaller cities are more cinema-friendly. But to go global, we must focus on quality content and cross-border partnerships.”

Namit Malhotra highlighted the role of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, in enhancing storytelling and helping Indian talent reach audiences worldwide. “AI will revolutionize how we tell stories and help Indian content break boundaries,” he said.

Ritesh Sidhwani noted the critical role of OTT platforms in providing content with global visibility. “OTT has given Indian content global visibility. It allows us to experiment with format and narrative,” he said.

Ajay Bijli, however, raised concerns about the declining footfalls in cinemas post-COVID. He stressed the importance of managing release windows wisely to ensure monetization through both theatrical and digital platforms.

Technology and Government Support

The panel also explored how technology can help overcome language barriers, with Dinesh Vijan discussing how authentic lip-sync translations can aid in reaching wider global audiences while retaining cultural specificity.

Aamir Khan concluded the session by praising the role of WAVES in bridging the gap between dialogue and policy. “WAVES is not just a dialogue—it’s a bridge to policy. It’s a promising start. I am sure our discussions will transform into policies,” Khan said, acknowledging the government’s efforts to support the film industry’s transition into a global powerhouse.

 

Filed under

Aamir khan Indian Film Industry WAVES 2025 Summit

newsx

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Ra

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:...
Berkshire Hathaway chairm

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s...
2024 bronze medalist Fred

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
Congress MP Shashi Tharoo

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port...
Dr. S. Jaishankar, Extern

Young Talent Should Prepared For Age Of Creative Collaborations Through Relevant Skill Development: EAM Dr....
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:...

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s Led To Bad Things’

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s...

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port Event

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port...

Young Talent Should Prepared For Age Of Creative Collaborations Through Relevant Skill Development: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar

Young Talent Should Prepared For Age Of Creative Collaborations Through Relevant Skill Development: EAM Dr....

Entertainment

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media