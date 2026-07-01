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Home > Press Release > AAP Fulfils Its Final Election Promise Made Ahead Of 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections: Bhagwant Singh Mann

AAP Fulfils Its Final Election Promise Made Ahead Of 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections: Bhagwant Singh Mann

The Punjab government has launched the Mukh Mantri Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, transferring the first three months' instalment directly into eligible women's bank accounts.

Bhagwant Mann Govt Releases 3 Months’ Instalments Together
Bhagwant Mann Govt Releases 3 Months’ Instalments Together

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 18:11 IST

The wait of lakhs of women across Punjab finally came to an end on Wednesday as the CM Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government credited the first instalment of the Mukh Mantri Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna directly into their bank accounts, fulfilling its final and biggest guarantee made ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Marking the launch of the scheme, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann unveiled a dedicated web portal in Dhuri, while the government released three months’ instalments together, crediting ₹3,000 to every woman and ₹4,500 to eligible women from the Scheduled Caste category of Punjab. Congratulating the women of Punjab, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the government had now fulfilled all five guarantees promised before the 2022 Assembly elections.

Congratulations Punjab, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated on X: “Today is a truly historic day for Punjab. It is an especially momentous day for the mothers and sisters of the state. Until now, everyone looted Punjab. Bhagwant Singh Mann is the first Chief Minister who has not looted the state. Instead, he has ensured that every rupee of public money reaches the people. Those who looted Punjab are now abusing the mothers and sisters of the state and targeting Bhagwant Singh Mann. But they must understand that Punjab has changed. The state is now moving rapidly on the path of development. Heartiest congratulations to every Punjabi.”

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After formally launching the scheme, amidst a huge round of applause, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that the process of transferring the Satkar Raashi into the bank accounts of eligible women had begun. “Beneficiaries would start receiving SMS alerts on their mobile phones confirming that the money had been credited. From today onward the Satkar Raashi would start reaching women, enabling them to pay their children’s school fees, meet household expenses or repay borrowings,” he added.

The Punjab CM shared, “I have been receiving several videos over the past few days in which women said they had borrowed money with the assurance that they would repay it after receiving the amount under this scheme. Today that promise is being fulfilled.”

He said that every woman would receive ₹1,000 per month, while women from the Scheduled Caste category would receive ₹1,500 per month. “This is a very large scheme and we have launched it only after ensuring that it will never be discontinued under any circumstances. The Satkar Raashi will continue to reach women regularly and this scheme will never be withdrawn,” he asserted.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, the Punjab CM said some political parties questioned what women could do with ₹1,000 or ₹1,500. “Those making such remarks have never seen poverty. For them, this amount may appear insignificant, but I have seen families where even ₹5 spent on tea leaves is carefully accounted for,” he said.

Highlighting the social impact of the scheme, the Punjab CM said mothers would no longer have to depend on their husbands or sons for customary gifts or small personal expenses. “Women will now have money of their own and their dignity will remain intact. That is why we have named it the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna,” he said.

Recalling Punjab’s cultural traditions, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that in earlier times, families of the bride honoured guests arriving from the bride’s village with customary gifts, giving daughters a sense of pride in their parental home. “That tradition gradually disappeared with the rise of the marriage palace culture. This scheme is our way of restoring respect and dignity for our mothers and daughters,” he added.

Reaffirming his commitment to the women of Punjab, the Chief Minister said they should consider him their son or nephew. “I will never break your trust. What is being transferred today is not just money, it is trust. From today, your mobile phones will start receiving messages of trust,” he said.

As beneficiaries began receiving SMS alerts during his address, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed happiness and remarked that the first messages had already started arriving.“The mobile phones have started speaking and the money has started reaching women,” he said, adding that men also enthusiastically welcomed the initiative because financial assistance to women would ease the economic burden on entire families.

The Chief Minister said the scheme was a mark of respect for every mother and sister in Punjab. “Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP were founded on the belief that public money must return to the people in one form or another, whether through schools, hospitals, roads, jobs, free electricity, canal water or direct financial assistance. Every rupee collected from the people should ultimately benefit the people,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann further announced, “Women are receiving three months’ Satkar Raashi for July, August and September together. “If there are three eligible women in a household, ₹9,000 will be credited together,” he said.

Congratulating women on receiving the financial assistance, the Punjab CM urged beneficiaries to share screenshots of the SMS alerts and bank credit messages on social media. “Share these messages on social media so that those opposition leaders who claimed this scheme would never be implemented are answered by the beneficiaries themselves,” he said.

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AAP Fulfils Its Final Election Promise Made Ahead Of 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections: Bhagwant Singh Mann
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AAP Fulfils Its Final Election Promise Made Ahead Of 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections: Bhagwant Singh Mann

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AAP Fulfils Its Final Election Promise Made Ahead Of 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections: Bhagwant Singh Mann
AAP Fulfils Its Final Election Promise Made Ahead Of 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections: Bhagwant Singh Mann
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