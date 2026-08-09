AAP Punjab Youth Wing Organises ‘Punjab Youth Run 2026’ In Mohali To Strengthen ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’

In a strong push to keep Punjab’s youth away from drugs, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Youth Wing organised the 5.5-kilometre ‘Punjab Youth Run 2026’ in Mohali under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, with thousands of youngsters and sportspersons participating and giving a strong message in favour of sports, fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Calling the event a major initiative to promote a healthy and drug-free Punjab, AAP Punjab Youth Wing President and MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura said, “The marathon started early in the morning from Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib and witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of youngsters, sportspersons, women, senior citizens and people from different parts of Punjab. Participants were given T-shirts and participation medals, while cash prizes of up to ₹11,000 were awarded to the winners.”

Thanking the participants for turning up in such large numbers, Manjinder Singh Lalpura said, “The response showed that the people of Punjab wanted to see a healthy, vibrant and drug-free Punjab. The event was not merely a political programme but an initiative for Punjab and its people.”

Outlining the Youth Wing’s plans, Manjinder Singh Lalpura said, “The Youth Wing will organise similar marathon events in other parts of Punjab, including Amritsar, Patiala, Bathinda and Ludhiana, so that the message of fitness, sports and a drug-free Punjab can reach every corner of the state. With the continued support of the people, a new positive movement for Punjab will be created.”

Congratulating the Youth Wing team and organisers, AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, “I congratulate the Youth Wing team, President Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Vice President Veer Davinder Singh and the organisers for bringing together participants ranging from children to senior citizens. Connecting youngsters with the playground and promoting fitness is one of the most important steps in the fight against drugs.”

Highlighting the AAP government’s focus on sports, Meet Hayer said, “The state’s sports budget has increased from around ₹150 crore when I took charge of the Sports Department to approximately ₹1,800 crore today. This major increase reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that Punjab’s youth have greater opportunities to participate in sports.”

Urging the participants to make fitness a regular part of their lives, Meet Hayer said, “Do not treat the marathon as a one-day activity. Make walking, running and exercise a regular part of your daily lives. A healthy society is essential for building a stronger Punjab and a healthier India.”

Congratulating the Youth Wing and the entire organising team, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang stated, “Fitness and physical activity should become an integral part of everyone’s life. I appreciate the thousands of participants who joined the marathon.”

Emphasising the importance of such initiatives, Malvinder Singh said, “Initiatives that bring young people towards sports and healthy living are particularly important in building a strong and drug-free Punjab. I thank the Youth Wing leadership, organisers and participants for their enthusiastic participation.”

Reiterating their commitment to taking the campaign across Punjab, the AAP leaders stated, “Similar programmes will be organised across Punjab to promote sports, fitness, healthy living and the collective resolve to make Punjab drug-free.”