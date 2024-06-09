Adani Airports Handle Over One Million Tonnes Of Cargo To Achieve 7% Growth

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) handled an impressive one million tonnes of air cargo in fiscal year 2023-2024, achieving a milestone. The achievement underscores AAHL’s robust operational capabilities and strategic growth in the aviation industry.

Demonstrating solid growth, AAHL facilitated a remarkable 10,13,115 metric tonnes of cargo in FY 2023-24, capturing an impressive 30.1% market share. This represents a significant 7% y-o-y increase compared to the previous fiscal, when the total cargo tonnage was 9,44,912 metric tonnes.

In FY 2023-2024, AAHL’s cargo operations were predominantly international – 65% of the cargo managed was international. This showcases AAHL’s efficiency in managing worldwide operations while maintaining a robust domestic presence. The international cargo tonnage amounted to 6,62,258 metric tonnes, recording a notable 9% y-o-y growth compared to the previous fiscal’s 6,06,348 metric tonnes.

The cargo operations were driven by commodities, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, perishables, electricals/electronics, and engineering goods. They were efficiently handled across the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai), the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad), the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow), the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the Mangaluru International Airport, the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati) and the Jaipur International Airport.

The major international destinations for cargo included Germany, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Reflecting on the achievement, Mr. Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL, said, “At Adani Airport Holdings Limited, we have been consistently setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency. The cargo terminals have achieved a remarkable milestone, handling over 1 million tonnes this fiscal year. This achievement solidifies our position as key facilitators in both international and domestic airfreight operations in India.”

The following highlights from fiscal yearshowcase 2023-2024 AAHL’s journey:

Mumbai international airport witnessed the highest recorded volumes for the fiscal year in March 2024.

The airport received 2 major awards: Cargo Airport of the Year – Region India at Air Cargo India 2024. The Best Cargo Airport – Efficiency & Digitization at the India Cargo Awards 2023.

Notable additions of new freight operators: Challenge Group, CMA CGM Air Cargo, Air Pace, Kenya Airways, Indigo, and Uganda Airlines.

SACT at Mumbai implemented 100% virtual account usage by trade partners, taking a major step towards digitization in domestic cargo operations.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad) successfully handled Indigo’s first A320 neo freighter on 18 May, 2024

International cargo operations at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow) achieved the highest-ever volume of 700 tonnes in March 2024.

About Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL)

AAHL was incorporated in 2019 as a 100% subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group. In line with its vision to be the global leader in integrated infrastructure and transport logistics, the Adani Group made its maiden venture into the airports sector by emerging as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram, and signing concession agreements with the Airport Authority of India for all six airports. AAHL also holds 74% in Mumbai International Airport Ltd, which in turn holds 74% in Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is India’s largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 23% of passenger footfalls and 30% of India’s air cargo traffic.

