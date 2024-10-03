Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Adani And Google Announce Clean Energy Collaboration In India

The Adani Group and Google announced a collaboration today that will advance the companies’ collective sustainability goals and add more clean energy to India’s grid.

Through this partnership Adani will supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world’s largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat. This new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.

With proven capabilities in delivering large scale wind, solar, hybrid and energy storage projects, Adani is well-positioned to provide customised renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to meet their energy requirements and reduce their carbon footprint.

Going forward, Adani plans to increase the focus on merchant and C&I segments to help decarbonize industries.

This innovative collaboration will help advance Google’s 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by ensuring cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy and thereby contribute to the sustainable growth of Google in India.

