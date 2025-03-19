Adani And PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship

The Adani Group is set to enter Indian professional golf with the launch of ‘Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025’, in partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India. This Adani Group initiative intends to promote and broaden golf’s accessibility and elevate its status as a mainstream sport, and also to cultivate the next generation of global champions from India.

The inaugural tournament, offering a ₹1.5 crore prize, will be held at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida, from 1-4 April 2025, marking PGTI’s return to the venue after 11 years.

“We are delighted to join hands with Kapil Dev Ji and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) to contribute to the growth of Indian professional golf,” said Mr Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited. “Our goal is to cultivate Indian global champions in golf. We are committed to enhancing accessibility to golf, promoting greater participation and offering world-class training and playing opportunities.” he added.

Mr Kapil Dev, President of the PGTI, thanked the Adani Group for extending support to professional golf in India with the launch of the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025. “The backing of the Adani Group, one of the world’s biggest business houses, will help the PGTI produce more champion golfers from India who will make the country proud on the international stage. I expect to see golf fans in big numbers following their favourite players on the course during the tournament,” he said.

Terming the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 as a watershed moment for the PGTI, Mr Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “This association will raise the stature of the Tour. We thank the Adani Group, our title sponsors, for sharing PGTI’s vision of creating more playing opportunities for Indian professionals. With an attractive prize purse, outstanding playing conditions at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort and a top-notch field vying for the title, one can expect a spectacular week of golfing action at the eagerly awaited Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025.”

A pre-tournament event will be held on 29 March 2025 at The Belvedere Golf & Country Club, Ahmedabad. Along with this event, five leading PGTI professionals will conduct a golf clinic that will introduce the sport to 50 children from The Adani International School.

Cricket Legend Kapil Dev, now the PGTI President, will be present at this event to highlight the shared vision of the Adani Group and PGTI to develop golfing talent and advance Indian golf.

The partnership extends to the establishment of a joint Adani-PGTI golf training academy at Belvedere Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad.

This initiative aligns with Adani’s commitment to grassroots development and supports India’s 2036 Olympic bid, reflecting the group’s aim to resonate with the aspirations of a broad Indian audience.

About The Adani Portfolio of Companies

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India’s largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses. With interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics (including seaports, airports, shipping, and rail), metals and materials, and consumer sectors, the Adani Group has established a leadership position in the market. The Group’s success is driven by its core philosophy of ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness,’ focusing on sustainable development. Adani Group is committed to environmental stewardship and community improvement through its CSR programs, which are grounded in the principles of sustainability, diversity, and shared values.

About Professional Golf Tour of India

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is the governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India. Indian cricket legend and Padma Bhushan Awardee Mr. Kapil Dev is the President of PGTI.

The PGTI is a member of the prestigious ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’ and acknowledged worldwide as the official sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India.

PGTI is also a member of the International Golf Federation (IGF), PGTI also has a partnership with the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR which includes a commitment to developing golf in India and a pathway for the country’s top players to reach the highest levels of the men’s professional game.

PGTI is among the elite tours of the world that are part of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system. All PGTI events offer OWGR points that enable players to qualify for the Olympics and other major International events. PGTI is an ‘Open Tour’ with no restriction on the number of foreigners allowed to participate in its events.

