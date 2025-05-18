Adani Defence & Aerospace, a leading player in India’s defence and aerospace ecosystem, has signed a binding collaboration agreement with Sparton (DeLeon Springs LLC), a group company of Elbit Systems and a leading provider of advanced Anti-submarine warfare systems.

Adani Defence & Aerospace, a leading player in India’s defence and aerospace ecosystem, has signed a binding collaboration agreement with Sparton (DeLeon Springs LLC), a group company of Elbit Systems and a leading provider of advanced Anti-submarine warfare systems. This partnership marks a significant step toward localizing the assembly of complex electronic systems and advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) solutions for the Indian and global markets.

With this collaboration, Adani Defence & Aerospace becomes the first private sector company in India to offer indigenized sonobuoy solutions, underscoring its commitment to bolstering the nation’s self-reliance. The partnership will combine Sparton’s pioneering ASW technology with Adani Defence’s established expertise in development, manufacturing, and sustenance for the Indian Navy.

Sonobuoys are mission-critical platforms for enhancing Undersea Domain Awareness (UDA), providing an effective means to detect, locate, and track submarines and other underwater threats. Playing a key role in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and other naval operations, they support in maintaining naval security and in protecting naval carrier strike groups.

For decades, India has been importing this critical naval capability from global markets, increasing our dependency on foreign OEMs. Aligned with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative, Sparton’s ongoing relationship with the Indian Navy, will now facilitate Adani Defence to indigenise the delivery of these solutions that are made in India, for India.

Jeet Adani, Vice President of Adani Enterprises, remarked, “In an increasingly volatile maritime environment, strengthening India’s undersea warfare capabilities is not merely a strategic priority but an imperative for safeguarding sovereignty and national interests. The Indian Navy requires integrated, mission-

ready ISR and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, including critical systems like sonobuoys, that are indigenously developed, swiftly deployable, and globally competitive. Through this partnership with Sparton, Adani Defence & Aerospace becomes the first private company in India to offer indigenised sonobuoy solutions, enabling access to advanced technologies while fostering a future-ready, self-reliant defence ecosystem. This initiative reflects our Group’s vision of empowering India’s armed forces with world-class capabilities that are designed, developed, and delivered in India, for India and the world.”

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said: “For decades, India has been dependent on imports for such critical technology. This partnership to bring world-class sonobuoy technology and integrating it with India’s defence ecosystem, is a step towards building self-reliant capabilities in this critical domain.”

Donnelly Bohan, President and CEO, Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC, added:

“Sparton has a long legacy for problem solving, advanced engineering and manufacturing of America’s best maritime defense solutions. We are proud to partner with Adani Defence & Aerospace to bring our proven anti-submarine warfare (ASW) technologies to India. This partnership will enable us to localize assemblage, create high-technology skill sets, and deliver reliable ASW solutions tailored to the India Navy’s needs.”

