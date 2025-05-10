Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Adani Digital Labs Partners With Dragonpass To Elevate Airport Lounge And Travel Experiences

Through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, Adani Digital Labs aims to redefine user experiences across multiple industries, including airports, utilities, and consumer services.

Adani Digital Labs Partners With Dragonpass To Elevate Airport Lounge And Travel Experiences


Adani Digital Labs (ADL) is the digital innovation arm of the Adani Group, dedicated to transforming how billions of users interact with essential services. As the digital extension of Adani-managed airports under Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), ADL plays a strategic role in shaping the future of travel and airport experiences. From streamlining passenger journeys to enabling cashless ecosystems and digital-first conveniences, ADL is deeply integrated into the operations of India’s leading airports, enhancing efficiency, personalisation, and connectivity at every touchpoint. By combining cutting-edge technologies with human-centred design, and forging powerful strategic partnerships, ADL is redefining what it means to deliver seamless, scalable, and rewarding experiences, all through the lens of the Adani Group’s commitment to nation-building and customer-centric innovation.

The partnership offers a wide network of lounges at Adani-managed airports and beyond, offering passengers convenience and a seamless and comfortable lounge experience. Going forward, passengers may expect personalised services tailored to various traveller segments.

Through this partnership, Dragonpass now has access to all Adani-managed airport lounges, along with additional key lounges across India. This partnership marks a significant shift in India’s airport hospitality landscape, and opens avenues for differentiated Customer Value Propositions (CVPs). Adani Digital Labs and Dragonpass will work together to curate personalised experiences for various traveller segments, enriching their journeys with premium airport services.

A Win-Win for all:

This direct collaboration not only enables Adani Digital Labs and Dragonpass to enhance lounge operations but also offers a superior experience for travellers. The collaboration is set to accelerate Dragonpass and Adani Digital Labs’ shared commitment to enhancing convenience and comfort for business and leisure travellers alike. “We are excited to partner with Dragonpass, a global leader in digital travel services. This direct engagement allows us to unlock new opportunities, optimise our airport offerings, and deliver a seamless experience to travellers across India,” said the Adani Digital Labs spokesperson. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Adani, a leading lounge operator. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide travellers with seamless access to exceptional airport lounge experiences. By working together with Adani, we aim to enhance comfort and convenience for our customers across multiple locations.

We are confident that this partnership will further elevate the travel experience, offering travellers a superior journey every step of the way.’’ – Georgios Sikovaris, Head of Lounge and Airline Partnership at Dragonpass. About Adani Digital Labs Adani Digital Labs is dedicated to leveraging digital innovation to connect billions of users and customers with the essence of the Adani Group. Through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, Adani Digital Labs aims to redefine user experiences across multiple industries, including airports, utilities, and consumer services.

