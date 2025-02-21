Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Adani Electricity Mumbai Named India’s No.1 Power Utility By Ministry Of Power

For Mumbai residents, this recognition ensures reliable and efficient power services, reducing outages, enhancing grievance resolution, and improving transparency in billing.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Named India’s No.1 Power Utility By Ministry Of Power


Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (Adani Electricity) has been recognized as India’s top power utility by the Ministry of Power (MoP), securing the highest ratings in both Performance Excellence and Customer Service Excellence. This recognition underscores Adani Electricity’s commitment to operational efficiency, financial stability, and superior consumer service.

For the third consecutive year, Adani Electricity topped the 13th Integrated Rating Exercise by Power Finance Corporation (PFC), affirming its unmatched financial resilience. Additionally, it achieved an A+ rating the highest grade in the Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD) Report for FY 2023-24 by REC, highlighting its leadership in customer service standards.

Unparalleled Performance And Consumer Service

The Integrated Rating & Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities by PFC is India’s premier assessment of utilities’ financial and operational performance. It evaluates key aspects such as Financial Sustainability, Operational Efficiency, and External Environment. The CSRD report, in its fourth edition, assesses customer service excellence across critical parameters including Operational Reliability, Billing & Collections, and Grievance Redressal.

Adani Electricity serves over 3 million consumers in Mumbai and is among only six power distribution companies (DISCOMs) nationwide to earn an A+ rating in the CSRD report. The company excelled in Operational Reliability and Grievance Redressal, reinforcing its customer-centric approach. Notably, it achieved 100% compliance in providing timely outage alerts and enabled over 87% digital bill payments.

Impact On Mumbai And India’s Energy Sector

For Mumbai residents, this recognition ensures reliable and efficient power services, reducing outages, enhancing grievance resolution, and improving transparency in billing. Nationally, Adani Electricity’s success sets new industry benchmarks, demonstrating how financial prudence and customer-focused innovations can drive progress in India’s power sector.

Leadership’s Vision For The Future

Kandarp Patel, Managing Director of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “Being recognized as India’s leading utility in both financial sustainability and customer service excellence is a testament to our unwavering commitment to Customer Delight. Electricity is essential to daily life, and we strive to empower individuals, communities, and businesses. Moving forward, we remain dedicated to adopting cleaner energy sources, enhancing service innovations, and setting higher benchmarks for excellence.”

