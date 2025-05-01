Adani Enterprises FY25 Results: Consolidated EBITDA Hits ₹16,722 Cr, Robust Performance

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025, reporting a 26% year-on-year increase in consolidated EBITDA, reaching ₹16,722 crore. The consolidated profit before tax (PBT) rose by 16% to ₹6,533 crore, reflecting the company’s robust performance across its diversified portfolio.

A key highlight of the FY25 performance is the stellar growth in AEL’s incubating businesses, which saw a 68% surge in EBITDA, reaching ₹10,025 crore. These include emerging verticals in green hydrogen, airport management, data centers, roads, and core industrial segments such as copper and petrochemicals.

“Our robust performance in FY25 is a direct outcome of our strengths in scale, speed and sustainability,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “We are building businesses that will define the future of India’s infrastructure and energy landscape.”

Scale, Sustainability, and Strategic Execution

The company emphasized that its growth is powered by disciplined execution, future-focused investments, and a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Over the years, AEL has successfully incubated and listed several key businesses including Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Wilmar.

With a clear focus on India’s economic transformation, Adani Enterprises is scaling up in energy transition, airports, digital infrastructure, and mining services-industries expected to drive long-term growth for both the company and the nation.

Creating Long-Term Value

According to the company, the consistency in the performance of its incubating businesses is visible in quarterly results over the years, reaffirming AEL’s strategic incubation model. The company remains committed to the timely completion of infrastructure projects, capacity expansion, and efficient asset utilization, all of which have contributed to strong shareholder returns.

“Each success across our incubation spectrum accelerates our mission to create long-term value and catalyses India’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse,” Adani added.

About Adani Enterprises Ltd

Adani Enterprises Limited is the incubator of the Adani Group and has played a pivotal role in building scalable businesses aligned with India’s growth priorities. With a proven track record of building and monetizing high-potential infrastructure businesses, AEL continues to be a cornerstone in the group’s strategy to make India self-reliant and globally competitive.

For more information, visit: www.adanienterprises.com