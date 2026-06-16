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Home > Press Release > Adani Enterprises, Jabil To Build AI Data Center Infrastructure Platform In India

Adani Enterprises, Jabil To Build AI Data Center Infrastructure Platform In India

Adani Group and Jabil Inc. plan to build an AI and data center hardware manufacturing platform in India, producing AI racks, servers and related equipment. The partnership aims to support India's growing AI ecosystem, boost local manufacturing and create skilled jobs.

Adani, Jabil Join Hands To Build AI Hardware In India (Image: ANI, file photo)
Adani, Jabil Join Hands To Build AI Hardware In India (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-16 15:36 IST

Adani Group, India’s leading integrated infrastructure and green energy conglomerate, and Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global leader in engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions, today announced the intent to form a strategic alliance to establish a world-class, vertically integrated AI and data center infrastructure manufacturing platform in India.

The alliance integrates Jabil’s six decades of advanced engineering, cross-industry manufacturing expertise, and proven hyperscale data center solutions with Adani Group’s massive infrastructure footprint, green energy portfolio, logistics network, and rapidly expanding domestic data center operations. This powerful combination will be structured to directly address the explosive local and global demand for AI-ready data center hardware.

CORE PILLARS OF THE MANUFACTURING PLATFORM

Giga-Scale AI Rack Architecture: The platform plans to deploy multi-GW of high-density AI Rack manufacturing capacity in India. This will serve the critical infrastructure needs of global hyperscalers, co-location facilities, and enterprise data centers through the advanced manufacturing and integration of next-generation liquid-cooled AI racks, servers, storage, and networking systems utilizing state-of-the-art SMT (Surface Mount Technology) and complex box-build processes. 

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360-Degree AI Infrastructure Ecosystem: Beyond computing racks, the alliance encompasses full-spectrum white space and grey space device manufacturing. This includes Power Distribution Units (PDUs), Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), Transformers, Switchgears, Bus Bars, and advanced thermal management systems. Together, Adani and Jabil intend to deliver an end-to-end, design-to-deployment hardware ecosystem, providing infrastructure builders with a highly integrated single-source solution.

Market Scale & Transition to Final Documentation: This initiative addresses a global market opportunity exceeding USD 3 trillion over the next seven years, driven by structural investments in AI compute. The two organizations are currently working on the definitive operational frameworks and formal documentation to accelerate the execution of this manufacturing roadmap.

STRATEGIC RATIONALE

India’s data center market is at an inflection point, with industry forecasts projecting capacity to reach between 5-8 GW by 2030, fueled by growing AI demand, cloud expansion, and data localization requirements. As global hyperscalers accelerate investment in India’s digital infrastructure, with more than USD 50 billion in planned spending across data center, cloud, and AI ecosystems, the country’s focus on data sovereignty is reshaping technology supply chains.

Coupled with the requirements of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, these trends are driving increased demand for domestically manufactured hardware and strengthening India’s position as a strategic technology manufacturing hub. Furthermore, the Union Budget 2026’s landmark tax holiday for data centers until 2047 significantly enhances the global export competitiveness of India-based manufacturing.

This alliance directly aligns with Adani Group’s USD 100 billion commitment to develop 5 GW of green-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centers by 2035, complementing established collaborations with global technology leaders.  Jabil, which recorded USD 29.8 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2025, continues to be a leader in the global AI data center buildout. Following strategic U.S. infrastructure expansions and the acquisitions of Hanley Energy Group and Mikros Technologies, Jabil brings comprehensive power management and precision thermal solutions capabilities to this Indian platform.

A LANDMARK STEP FOR ‘MAKE IN INDIA’

This alliance serves as a flagship paradigm for the next phase of the Make in India vision, transitioning the nation from an importer of digital infrastructure into a dominant global manufacturer and exporter of AI hardware.  By anchoring high-value, deep-tech manufacturing domestically, the Adani-Jabil platform is expected to strengthen global supply chain resilience, generate thousands of highly skilled engineering jobs, and establish a sovereign-aligned technology ecosystem.

LEADERSHIP QUOTES  

Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, noted:  “The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution. Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead. Our alliance with Jabil represents a decisive step in building India’s complete AI infrastructure stack — from green power generation to world-class hardware manufacturing. Together, we will ensure India is not merely a consumer in the AI age, but a creator, builder, and exporter of intelligence.”

Mr. Mike Dastoor, CEO, Jabil, stated:  “This strategic collaboration with Adani Group is another step forward in our efforts to create long-term value for customers throughout the AI ecosystem by offering scalable solutions across the product lifecycle. By combining Jabil’s more than sixty years of engineering expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities with Adani’s formidable infrastructure and energy platform, we can expect to execute down to the rack level for hyperscalers and enterprises here in India and across the globe. As India becomes one of the world’s fastest-growing AI markets, the country’s skilled workforce and supportive business environment make it an attractive destination for this collaboration.” 

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Adani Enterprises, Jabil To Build AI Data Center Infrastructure Platform In India
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Adani Enterprises, Jabil To Build AI Data Center Infrastructure Platform In India
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