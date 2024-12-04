Adani Foundation And Department Of Social Justice And Empowerment, GoG, Come Together To Empower The Lives Of Persons With Disability (Divyang persons) On International Day Of Persons With Disability

With a commitment to create an inclusive and sustainable future for Divyang persons, the Adani Foundation and Government of Gujarat’s Department of Social Justice and Empowerment have come together to expand a collaboration.

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is commemorated on 3 December 2024, both the Adani Foundation and Government of Gujarat expressed their commitment to further expand this partnership in an event held in Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar, in the presence of: Mr. Jeet Adani- Director, Airports,

“Today, I stand here not only as a leader of Adani Group, but as someone who is overwhelmed by the incredible courage and inspiration of all you Divyang brothers and sisters. Seeing this power of yours makes me understand the true meaning of life. From the Adani Group, I assure you all that our commitment to your progress and empowerment is unwavering. I am proud that over the last 10 years, the Adani Foundation has been instrumental in improving quality of life of Divyang persons through skill enhancement programs, livelihood opportunities, education, and tools & aids to make everyday life easier. We are and will always be working to bring positive change to the lives of Divyang persons, especially in Mundra, Khawda and Lakhpat talukas of Kutch ”

Chief Guest – Ms. Bhanuben Babariya, Cabinet Minister, Social Justice and

Empowerment, Gujarat

Guest of Honour – Mr. Bhikhusinh Parmar, Minister, Social Justice and

Empowerment, Gujarat and Mr. Mohammad Shahid, Principal secretary, Social

Justice and Empowerment

Distinguished Guest – Mr. Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group and Mr. V.S. Gadhavi,

Executive Director, Adani Foundation

Special Guest – Ms. Diva Shah

The Adani Foundation under its Swablamban intervention, which is working to uplift the lives of Divyang persons, and Government of Gujarat have been undertaking remarkable steps towards empowering Divyang persons, especially in Kutch region.

Under Swavlamban project, Divyang persons are provided with the necessary tools, resources, and opportunities to live dignified and fulfilling lives.Since the start of the project in the year 2014, it has made significant progress in enhancing the quality of life of Divyang persons. The expansion of the collaboration with benefit 7,055 Divyang persons with skill training, educational support, job placements, entrepreneurship opportunities, essential equipment, and necessary aid.

One of the most significant achievements of the Swavlamban project came last year in the form of the Divyang Employment Fair 2023. The employment fair, held at the Adani Field office in Mundra, saw over 250 participants and 22 companies conducting interviews. As a result, 111 candidates received jobs and five candidates received equipment support to become self-employed. Till date, Swavalamban project has supported 2000+ Divyang persons.