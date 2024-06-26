Adani Foundation Organises Nationwide Blood Donation On Mr. Gautam Adani’s 62nd Birthday

Adani Foundation, the community engagement arm of the Adani Group, organised a blood donation drive across India on 24 June to mark the 62nd birthday of Group Chairman Mr. Gautam Adani. The drive was conducted in 152 cities across 21 states of the country.

Organised under the guidance of the Adani Healthcare team, the drive received an overwhelming response from employees. As many as 24,500 units (approximately 9,800 litres) of blood was collected; this can help more than 73,500 patients through the use of different components, such as whole blood, PCV, platelet concentrates, plasma, FFP, cryoprecipitate and albumin. The collection this year surpassed last year’s 20,621 units.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, said, “I want to thank every member of our Adani family for their generous contribution to this noble cause. Their dedication, year after year, not only demonstrates their compassion but also reinforces our collective commitment to serve those in need.”

The drive was organised in partnership with blood banks of Red Cross and government hospitals. A team, comprising over 2,000 doctors, paramedics, data operators and staff of Adani companies, played a key role to make the blood collection drive a big success.

Since 2011, Adani Foundation has been organising an annual blood donation drive to mark the birthday of Mr. Gautam Adani. Through its initiatives, the Foundation remains committed to addressing critical challenges and bringing about sustainable and holistic development of communities.

About Adani Foundation

Since 1996, Adani Foundation, the community engagement arm of the Adani Group, has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India. It is empowering and enriching the lives of children, women, youth, and marginalised communities in the core areas of education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihood, community development, and climate action. The strategies of the Foundation are integrated in national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals. Adani Foundation is currently operating in 6,769 villages across 19 states, positively impacting 9.1 million lives.

