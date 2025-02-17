Adani Foundation Pledges Education Temples Across India

The first ‘Adani GEMS School of Excellence’ will come up in Lucknow in the academic year 2025-26. Over the next three years, at least 20 such schools in the K-12 segment will be rolled out across India’s primary metropolitan cities and, subsequently, also in Tier II to IV cities.

The Adani Foundation has collaborated with GEMS Education, a global leader in private K-12 education, to establish temples of education across the country. With an initial donation of INR 2,000 crore from the Adani family, the partnership will prioritize making world-class education and learning infrastructure affordable to people from all strata of society. The Foundation is the CSR arm of the Adani Group, India’s largest infrastructure portfolio.

In line with Chairman Gautam Adani’s social philosophy सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमात्मा है, the partnership will also give rise to best-in-class research institutions focused on developing teaching competencies supported by innovation and capability development.

The first ‘Adani GEMS School of Excellence’ will come up in Lucknow in the academic year 2025-26. Over the next three years, at least 20 such schools in the K-12 segment will be rolled out across India’s primary metropolitan cities and, subsequently, also in Tier II to IV cities. In these schools, 30% of seats in the CBSE curriculum will be free for underserved and deserving children. Leveraging the Adani Group’s pan-Indian presence and extensive infrastructure capabilities and also GEMS’ educational expertise, the partnership plans to develop a scalable, affordable, and sustainable model for quality education for students across India.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to making world-class education affordable and widely accessible,” said Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “By adopting global best practices and innovative digital learning through our partnership with GEMS Education, we aim to equip the next generation of change-makers to become socially responsible leaders in India.”

“Our vision has always been to make quality education accessible to every learner, regardless of their socioeconomic background,” said Sunny Varkey, Founder & Chairman of GEMS Education. “The collaboration with the Adani Foundation will strengthen us to expand our reach and impact, bringing our global educational expertise to learners and teachers in diverse regions of India.”

The collaboration believes that transforming a nation needs a diligent and committed focus on building its youth. This association will help build upon the objective of creating a highly skilled and value-based talent pool. The Adani-GEMS schools will benefit from a global curriculum combined with the best of Indian study boards.

About Adani Foundation

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation, social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India. It is empowering and enriching the lives of children, women, youth, and marginalized communities in the core areas of education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development. The strategies of the Foundation are integrated into national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals. The Adani Foundation is currently operating in 6,769 villages across 19 states, positively impacting 9.1 million lives.

About GEMS Education

Founded over 60 years ago, GEMS Education has grown into a trusted global leader in private K-12 education, renowned for its student-centered approach and commitment to educational excellence. With a mission to make quality education accessible to all, GEMS Education empowers students to become lifelong learners, critical thinkers and global citizens. With a network of K-12 private schools across eight countries, GEMS Education provides high-quality holistic education to over 1,70,000+ students from over 176 nationalities. Over the last five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1050 universities in 53 countries, including all eight Ivy League universities in the USA.

