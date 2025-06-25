Live Tv
Adani Foundation Sets New Record With Mega Blood Donation Drive Across 206 Cities

Adani Foundation Sets New Record With Mega Blood Donation Drive Across 206 Cities

To mark Gautam Adani’s 63rd birthday, the Adani Foundation held a mega blood donation drive across 206 cities, collecting 27,661 units. The initiative, supported by 3,000+ medical staff, is set to benefit over 83,000 patients and expanded globally this year.

June 25, 2025

To commemorate the 63rd birthday of Group Chairman ShriGautam Adani on June24, the Adani Foundation the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group organised a nationwide mega blood donation drive across 206 cities in 21 states and two union territories, surpassing last year’s record of 25,282 units.

Conducted under the Adani Healthcare team’s stewardship, the initiative saw overwhelming participation from Adani Group employees and partners.

With 27,661 units (about 11,100 litres) collected, this drive stands to benefit over 83,000 patients, offering life-saving support through multiple blood components Whole Blood, PCV, Platelet Concentrates, Plasma, FFP, Cryoprecipitate, and Albumin.

“I deeply thank our Adani Parivaar for stepping forward and making this act of seva count,” said Dr.Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation. “Your generosity will touch countless lives.”

Adani Foundation Blood donation

Adani Foundation’s partnership with Red Cross blood banks

The drive was conducted in partnership with Red Cross blood banks and government hospitals. It was supported by a team of over 3,000 doctors, paramedics, data operators, and administrative staff from across the Adani Group.

For the first time, the drive went global as blood donation camps were organized at Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) Port, Colombo and also at Dar-es-Salam Port, Tanzania with over 100 donors participating in the noble cause.

The exercise has been part of an annual tradition since 2011 to mark the birthday of Shri Adani. The drive honours Shri Adani’s guiding philosophy of “Seva hi Sadhana hai” (service is worship) through the Foundation’s community-led action and initiatives. The non-profit arm of the Adani Group remains committed to an all-inclusive, equitable and sustainable development of the communities.

Adani Foundation’s Social committment

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation, social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India. It is empowering and enriching the lives of children, women, youth, and marginalized communities in the core areas of education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development.

The strategies of the Foundation are integrated in national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals. The Adani Foundation is currently operating in 7,060 villages across 21 states, positively impacting 9.6 million lives.

