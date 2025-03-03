Home
  Adani Green Energy Sets New Benchmark Surpassing 12,000 MW Renewable Energy Capacity

Adani Green Energy Sets New Benchmark Surpassing 12,000 MW Renewable Energy Capacity

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 12,000 MW in operational renewable energy capacity, making it the first and only renewable energy company in India to achieve this feat.

greenfield renewable energy capacity addition in India


Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy (RE) company, has surpassed a record 12,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio. AGEL is the first and only renewable energy company in India to reach this landmark. AGEL’s 12,258.1 MW portfolio consists of 8,347.5 MW solar, 1,651 MW wind, and 2,259.6 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

This milestone underscores AGEL’s commitment to deliver 50,000 MW of clean, affordable, and reliable power by 2030. The 12,258.1 MW operational portfolio will power more than 6.2 million homes and avoid about 22.64 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. The emissions avoided are equivalent to the carbon sequestration of 1,078 million trees.

Adani Green Energy’s 12,258.1 MW Contribution to India’s RE Goals:

  • Largest greenfield expansion in India’s RE sector
  • Represents about 10% of India’s installed utility-scale solar and wind capacity
  • Contributing over 13% of India’s utility-scale solar installations

World’s Largest Renewable Energy Plant (30,000 MW) at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on barren waste land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city. Once complete, it will be the planet’s largest power plant across all energy sources. AGEL has operationalized a cumulative capacity of 2,824.1 MW of renewable energy at Khavda so far. The accelerated progress at Khavda underscores AGEL’s commitment to India’s goal of achieving 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Work at Khavda continues at a fast pace, with AGEL leveraging the project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, the manufacturing expertise of Adani New Industries Limited, the operational excellence of Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd., and the robust supply chain of its strategic partners.

Adani Green Energy Limited

