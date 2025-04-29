Adani Green Surpasses USD 1 Billion In EBITDA, Reports Strong FY25 Results With 30% Capacity Growth

The company reported a 28% YoY rise in energy sales, reaching 27,969 million units nearly half of Singapore’s annual power consumption.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest pure-play renewable energy company, has reported a landmark achievement in its FY25 financial results, surpassing USD 1 billion (₹8,818 crore) in EBITDA, marking a 22% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest pure-play renewable energy company, has reported a landmark achievement in its FY25 financial results, surpassing USD 1 billion (₹8,818 crore) in EBITDA, marking a 22% year-on-year (YoY) growth. This milestone underscores AGEL’s rapid expansion and strong operational performance, positioning the company as a global leader in clean energy.

The company reported a 28% YoY rise in energy sales, reaching 27,969 million units nearly half of Singapore’s annual power consumption. Revenue grew by 23% YoY to ₹9,495 crore, while cash profit surged 22% to ₹4,871 crore, reflecting efficient cost control and high plant performance. AGEL achieved an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 91.7%, driven by smart operations and robust capacity additions.

“We are playing a pivotal role in India’s renewable energy growth,” said Mr. Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL. “Our historic greenfield addition of 3.3 GW in FY25 and early water positivity achievement across our operational portfolio demonstrate our commitment to scale and sustainability.”

Capacity Expansion & Performance Highlights:

30% YoY growth in operational renewable energy capacity, rising to 14.2 GW. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Greenfield additions of 3.3 GW in FY25- the highest ever by any Indian renewable energy company.

Contribution of 16% to India’s utility-scale solar and 14% to wind installations during the year.

Development underway for the world’s largest renewable energy plant (30 GW) at Khavda, Gujarat, with 4.1 GW already operationalized within two years.

AGEL’s operational excellence is supported by advanced AI-based monitoring systems, robotic cleaning technology, and bifacial solar modules, which helped the company achieve a high solar capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 32.4% in Q4 FY25.

Strong Capital Management:

AGEL refinanced USD 1.06 billion of its maiden construction facility with long-term debt aligned with its cash flow lifecycle, rated AA+ by three domestic agencies. This capital strategy is central to the company’s goal of achieving 50 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

ESG Leadership:

Adani Green continues to lead on environmental goals, achieving water positivity ahead of its FY26 target, and ranking:

1st in Asia and among the top 5 globally in ISS ESG’s latest assessment.

Top 10 globally in the renewable sector as per Sustainalytics.

1st in the power sector in India for the third consecutive year, as per CRISIL’s ESG score.

AGEL is India’s largest and among the world’s leading renewable energy companies. It operates over 14.2 GW of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects across 12 Indian states and is developing the world’s largest RE plant at Khavda, Gujarat. AGEL is committed to powering India’s clean energy transition with a target of 50 GW by 2030.

For more updates, visit: www.adanigreenenergy.com