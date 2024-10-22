Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Adani Group Acquires Orient Cement At INR 8,100 Crore Equity Value

Ambuja Cements, part of Adani Group, has signed a binding agreement to acquire Orient Cement Ltd for Rs. 8,100 crore, securing 46.8% of OCL shares

Adani Group Acquires Orient Cement At INR 8,100 Crore Equity Value

Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of Adani Cement and part of the diversified Adani Group, today announced the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition of Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) at an equity value of Rs. 8,100 crore. Ambuja will acquire 46.8% shares of OCL from its current promoters and certain public shareholders. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.

“This timed acquisition marks another significant step forward in Ambuja Cements’ accelerated growth journey, increasing cement capacity by ~30 MTPA within two years of Ambuja’s acquisition,” said Mr Karan Adani, Director of Ambuja Cements. “By acquiring OCL, Ambuja is poised to reach 100 MTPA cement capacity in FY 25. The acquisition will help to expand Adani Cement’s presence in core markets and improve its pan-India market share by 2%. OCL’s assets are highly efficient, equipped with railway sidings and well supported by captive power plants, renewable energy, WHRS and AFR facilities. OCL’s strategic locations, high-quality limestone reserves and requisite statutory approvals present an opportunity to increase cement capacity in the near term to 16.6 MTPA.”

Mr CK Birla, Chairman of Orient Cement and the CK Birla Group, said, “The CK Birla Group is continuously reallocating capital to sharpen its focus on consumer centric, technology driven and service-based businesses. I take pride in Orient Cement’s impressive track record of building premium brands and maintaining a leading market share in the geographies it operates in. We are confident that the Adani Group, with its strong focus on cement and infrastructure, is the ideal new owner to drive continued growth at Orient Cement for our people and stakeholders”.

Ms Amita Birla, Co-Chairman, CK Birla Group, added, “Orient Cement has a strong market presence, with sustainability initiatives, particularly in renewable energy, being a significant part of its DNA. I am convinced that Ambuja Cements is the right home for all our colleagues at Orient Cement, as well as our customers.”

OCL has 5.6 MTPA clinker capacity and 8.5 MTPA cement capacity along with statutory clearance to increase the clinker capacity by another 6.0 MTPA and cement capacity by another 8.1 MTPA. In addition, OCL also has a limestone mining lease in Chittorgarh for setting up an Integrated Unit (IU) with clinker of 4 MTPA and a split Grinding Unit (GU) of 6 MTPA in North India. OCL has also secured a concession from MPPGCL, Madhya Pradesh for setting up a Grinding Unit within the premises of Satpura Thermal Power Plant. Both these complement the Adani Group’s existing cement footprint. (Refer Annexure 1 for OCL’s location wise cement capacity and other assets and Annexure 2 for Adani Cement’s footprint post-acquisition of OCL.)

OCL has recently commissioned a WHRS in Chittapur IU and is in the final stage of commissioning 16 MW solar in Chittapur and 3.7 MW solar in Jalgaon. OCL’s efficient plants, highly motivated teams, strong balance sheet and well-distributed dealer network will be excellent additions to the Adani Group’s existing cement business. OCL’s existing dealers will move to Adani Cement’s market network, creating formidable synergies.

Ambuja plans to optimize OCL’s overall capacity utilization to enhance its cost and competitiveness and improve its operating performance while leveraging the synergies inherent in the existing cement business.

Filed under

adani group Ambuja Cements CK Birla Group Orient Cement
Advertisement

Also Read

India Strengthens Naval Capabilities With Launch Of Fourth Nuclear-Powered Submarine

India Strengthens Naval Capabilities With Launch Of Fourth Nuclear-Powered Submarine

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah Visits Family of Terror Attack Victim; Deputy CM Assures Support

Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah Visits Family of Terror Attack Victim; Deputy CM Assures Support

Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Bus-Autorickshaw Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Bus-Autorickshaw Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

Entertainment

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox