Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
Adani Group Deploys India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Truck for Mining Logistics

On May 10, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off the first truck in Raipur. It will be used to transport coal from the Gare Pelma III Block to the state’s power plant.

India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Truck


Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, flagged off India’s first hydrogen fuel cell truck to promote cleaner transportation. These hydrogen-powered trucks will gradually replace diesel vehicles used in the company’s logistics operations.

In collaboration with an Indian and international energy technology firm and a major auto manufacturer, Adani is developing hydrogen fuel cell battery-operated trucks for cargo transport. Each truck, equipped with smart technology and three hydrogen tanks, can carry up to 40 tons of cargo over a 200-kilometer range.

On May 10, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off the first truck in Raipur. It will be used to transport coal from the Gare Pelma III Block to the state’s power plant.

“The launch of India’s first hydrogen-powered truck in Chhattisgarh reflects the state’s commitment to sustainability. Such initiatives will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and set a new standard for industry. Chhattisgarh is not only at the forefront in meeting the country’s electricity demands but also leads by example in adopting sustainable practices,” said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai.

The state-owned Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited has appointed Adani Enterprises as the mine developer and operator for the Gare Pelma III block through a competitive bidding process.

“The initiative for hydrogen-powered trucks is a significant step towards Adani Group’s commitment to decarbonization and responsible mining. We are creating model mines with minimal environmental impact by incorporating autonomous dozer push technologies, solar power, digital initiatives, and tree transplanters to relocate trees. We aim to ensure affordable and reliable electricity for all while pioneering new standards in sustainable mining practices,” said Dr. Vinay Prakash, CEO – Natural Resources and Director Adani Enterprises.

The project is a joint effort between Adani Natural Resources (ANR) and Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), both part of Adani Enterprises. ANR will source hydrogen cells from ANIL, which is also involved in green hydrogen, wind turbines, solar modules, and battery manufacturing.

Hydrogen, the most abundant element, produces no harmful emissions. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles match diesel trucks in range and load capacity but emit only water vapor and warm air, with minimal noise.

Since mining mainly uses diesel-powered machinery, switching to cleaner fuels will reduce emissions and noise. It will also help lower India’s crude oil imports and carbon footprint. Notably, Adani Natural Resources is the first in Asia to deploy Dozer Push Semi-Autonomous Technology, boosting both safety and sustainability.

