Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • Adani Group Launches Its Latest Film Celebrating The Impact Of Adani Ports: A New Addition To The “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” Stories

Adani Group Launches Its Latest Film Celebrating The Impact Of Adani Ports: A New Addition To The “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” Stories

The film is the latest release in the #AdaniHKKDH series, which aims to underscore the profound impact of Adani’s operations across various sectors. The film will be shared and amplified across multiple platforms, including broadcast and digital media, to reach a broader audience.

"Hum Karke Dikhate Hain"

"Hum Karke Dikhate Hain"


In continuation of its “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” stories, the  Adani Group announces the launch of its latest film, “Journey of Dreams,” which highlights the transformative power of Adani Ports.

This narrative-driven film pays tribute to the indomitable spirit of ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’ of today’s India and Indians, showcasing unwavering determination. The film emphasizes how Adani Ports enables businesses—both large and small—to thrive by providing
seamless connectivity and world-class facilities.

Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) is more than just India’s largest integrated ports and  logistics company; it’s a cornerstone of the nation’s infrastructure that plays a critical role in driving economic growth. Our ports facilitate the movement of goods efficiently across
the globe, directly contributing to local economies and empowering entrepreneurs to realize their dreams. The film opens with a heartwarming scene of a young man and his daughter watching a ship sail into the horizon, with the daughter curiously asking, “Jahaaz mein badi badi cheezein jaati hai na, papa?” (Ships carry big things, right?) The father responds, “Isme bade bade sapne bhi jaate hain,” (Ships also transport big dreams) setting the stage for a deeper exploration of dreams conveyed through the powerful medium of shipping and
logistics.

As the story unfolds, the film illustrates how, with the help of Adani Ports, the beautifully handcrafted Namda toys, a traditional wool-felting craft from the Kutch region of Gujarat, find international markets, transforming the father’s dreams into reality. The father’s journey powerfully represents countless small business owners. Their aspirations are realized through the efficient logistics and global market access facilitated by Adani Ports. Mr Ajay Kakar, Head – Corporate Branding, Adani Group, said, “At Adani Ports, we are not
just facilitating the movement of goods; we are creating pathways for dreams. Our commitment to providing world-class facilities and seamless connectivity ensures that both large and small businesses can flourish, driving economic growth and improve the
lives of millions of Indians. This film beautifully illustrates how our ports act as beacons of hope, transforming dreams into reality and nurturing the aspirations of countless individuals and families across India.”

This film is created by Ogilvy India. Mr Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor for Ogilvy India, said, “Big companies and big projects are never big enough unless they care for the community at large. A second piece in the series of human transformation stories, the Ports campaign
captures Adani’s spirit of doing business with a human touch and how it positively impacts the common man.”

