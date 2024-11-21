Adani Group Spokesperson Refutes US Indictment Allegations Against Adani Green; Calls Them ‘Baseless’

The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied.

As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, “the charges in the indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.” All possible legal recourse will be sought.

The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws.