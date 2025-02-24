Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  Adani Group To Invest ₹1.1 Lakh Crore In Madhya Pradesh, Creating 1.2 Lakh Jobs

Adani Group To Invest ₹1.1 Lakh Crore In Madhya Pradesh, Creating 1.2 Lakh Jobs

Adani Group to invest ₹1.1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh, creating 1.2 lakh jobs. Plans additional ₹1 lakh crore for smart city, airport, and coal projects.

Adani Group To Invest ₹1.1 Lakh Crore In Madhya Pradesh, Creating 1.2 Lakh Jobs


The Adani Group will invest a massive Rs 1,10,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters and thermal energy, creating more than 1,20,000 jobs by 2030.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to the state, highlighting what he said was Madhya Pradesh’s transformation into one of India’s most investment-ready states under the leadership of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

“These are not just investments,” said Mr Adani. “These are milestones in a shared journey — a journey that will make Madhya Pradesh a national leader in industrial and economic growth. They reflect our deep confidence in the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Hon’ble Chief Minister and our unwavering commitment to this state’s extraordinary rise.”

The Group has already invested over Rs 50,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and agri-business, generating more than 25,000 jobs. The new investments will further strengthen the state’s industrial ecosystem, aligning with India’s vision of self-reliance and innovation.

Mr Adani also announced that the Adani Group is in advanced discussions with the state government for additional investments of Rs 1,00,000 crore, which would include a greenfield smart city project, a major airport project and a coal gasification project.

He said the Adani Group remains committed to supporting the economic ambitions of Madhya Pradesh and that the Group’s investments will drive large-scale employment, enhance connectivity and position Madhya Pradesh as a key economic hub.

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025, attended by industry leaders, policymakers and global investors, is a platform for discussing new economic opportunities and driving investments across sectors.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of his son Jeet’s wedding, Mr Gautam Adani announced a donation of Rs 10,000 crore to social causes, focused on creating affordable and accessible world-class infrastructure for the underprivileged in the education, healthcare and skill development sectors.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Inaugurates Global Investors Summit 2025 In Bhopal, Unveils 18 Industrial Policies

