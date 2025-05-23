Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In The Northeast

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced a Rs 1 lakh crore investment commitment for Assam and the Northeast region over the next decade.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced a Rs 1 lakh crore investment commitment for Assam and the Northeast region over the next decade.

New Delhi: In a significant boost to the economic prospects of India’s Northeast, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani today announced a ₹1 lakh crore investment commitment for Assam and the broader Northeast region over the next decade.

Speaking at the Rising Northeast Global Investors Summit in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of the Northeast states, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and an assembly of senior leaders and industrialists, Mr Adani said his group’s investment will focus on green energy, power transmission, roads, digital infrastructure, logistics and human capital development. “Our focus will span smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads & highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres,” Mr Adani announced.

This commitment doubles the ₹50,000 crore investment announced by the Adani Group just three months ago at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in February. “Humbled and inspired by your leadership,” Mr. Adani said today, while addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional ₹50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years.”

In his address, Mr Adani praised the transformation of the Northeast under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, citing the massive infrastructure push that includes ₹6.2 lakh crore of investment since 2014, the doubling of the road network to 16,000 km, and the expansion of operational airports from 9 to 18.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He credited the Prime Minister’s “Act East, Act Fast, Act First” doctrine as a turning point for the region’s development. “This is not just policy. It is your hallmark of big thinking,” said Mr Adani.

Underscoring a people-first approach, Mr Adani emphasised that beyond physical infrastructure, the Adani Group’s investments will prioritise job creation, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. “More than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement,” he said.

Reaffirming the Group’s alignment with the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, Mr Adani concluded with a message of partnership: “To our brothers and sisters of the Northeast, we at Adani will stand beside your dreams, your dignity and your destiny.”

The announcement positions the Adani Group as a key private sector player in the Northeast’s economic transformation, promising long-term impact across energy, connectivity, and livelihoods.