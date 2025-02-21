Adani Group To Invest Rs 30,000 Crore In Kerala Over Next Five Years

The Adani Group has announced a major investment of Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala over the next five years, with plans to expand its presence across multiple sectors, including logistics, infrastructure, and e-commerce. The announcement was made by Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 in Kochi on Friday.

The diversified conglomerate, which is already involved in developing the Vizhinjam International Seaport and operating the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, will further invest in expanding the airport’s capacity, setting up a logistics and e-commerce hub in Kochi, and enhancing its cement manufacturing capabilities in the state.

“We are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore,” Karan Adani said at the summit, highlighting that the group’s total investment in Kerala will reach Rs 30,000 crore. He emphasized the strategic significance of Kerala in India’s economic growth and infrastructure development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

Adani emphasised Kerala’s achievements in human development and disaster management, citing initiatives like the LIFE project, which has provided housing for the underprivileged. He also reiterated the importance of Vizhinjam port, which, even before its full commissioning, has already set a record by docking the largest container vessel to ever arrive on Indian shores with a capacity of 24,000 containers.

The group’s expansion plans include increasing the capacity of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from 4.5 million to 12 million passengers per annum with an investment of Rs 5,500 crore. Additionally, a logistics and e-commerce hub will be established in Kochi, and the cement manufacturing capacity in the region will be significantly increased.

The two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, which is expected to host around 3,000 participants, aims to attract further investments into the state and strengthen its economic landscape. With this major commitment, the Adani Group reinforces its role in Kerala’s infrastructural and economic transformation, positioning the state as a crucial hub for trade and commerce in the region.