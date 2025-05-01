Adani Ports Posts Record ₹11,061 Cr Profit in FY25, Eyes Global Expansion

APSEZ made notable domestic and international expansions in FY25. It closed the acquisition of Gopalpur Port, began operations at Vizhinjam Port-India's first fully automated transshipment port-and took over management of Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port Authority.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) achieves all-time high net profit, expands global footprint with new acquisitions and operational milestones.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest private port operator, has reported a record net profit (PAT) of ₹11,061 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, marking a 37% year-on-year jump. The company also achieved a new high in cargo volumes, handling 450 million metric tonnes (MMT), up 7% from FY24.

In a statement, Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ, attributed the robust growth to “integrated thinking and flawless execution,” highlighting achievements such as Mundra becoming the first Indian port to cross 200 MMT in a single year and Vizhinjam port reaching 100,000 TEUs monthly throughput within just four months of operation.

Key Financial Highlights of APSEZ FY25:

Net profit (PAT): ₹11,061 crore (↑ 37% YoY) Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Operating revenue: ₹31,079 crore (↑ 16% YoY)

EBITDA (excluding forex): ₹19,025 crore (↑ 20% YoY); EBITDA margin at 61%

Dividend recommended: ₹7 per share (~₹1,500 crore payout)

Net debt to EBITDA: Improved to 1.9x from 2.3x in FY24

Milestones

APSEZ made notable domestic and international expansions in FY25. It closed the acquisition of Gopalpur Port, began operations at Vizhinjam Port-India’s first fully automated transshipment port-and took over management of Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port Authority.

Internationally, APSEZ commenced operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) and signed a 30-year concession to manage a container terminal at Dar es Salaam Port, Tanzania. It also secured the acquisition of North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) in Australia and completed the takeover of offshore services provider Astro Offshore, strengthening its marine business.

Haifa Port, operated by APSEZ in Israel, saw 36% YoY growth in EBITDA, and is now fully integrated with APSEZ systems, following the signing of a union agreement in April 2025.

Logistics and Marine Growth

The company’s logistics business grew by 39% YoY, with container volume at 0.64 million TEUs and bulk cargo at 21.97 MMT. Warehousing capacity rose to 3.1 million sq. ft., and agri silo capacity reached 1.2 MMT, with plans to expand to 4 MMT underway.

APSEZ’s marine segment also witnessed strong momentum. With 115 vessels under its fleet and the addition of Astro Offshore, the company projects a 3x growth in this vertical within two years.

ESG & Sustainability Leadership:

APSEZ reaffirmed its commitment to Net Zero by 2040, commissioning 225 MW of renewable energy in FY25

Ranked in the Top 10 global transport companies in S&P Global’s 2024 ESG ratings (CSA score: 68/100)

Received “A-” rating in climate and water security from CDP

Included in the Nifty 100 ESG Index and recognized as a ‘Prime’ rated company by ISS ESG

Credit Ratings & Outlook

Despite operational excellence, global rating agencies revised their outlooks on APSEZ to “Negative” due to external factors:

S&P Global & Moody’s: Reaffirmed ratings at BBB- and Baa3, respectively

Fitch: Maintained BBB- rating, removed from Rating Watch Negative

ICRA & India Ratings: Reaffirmed highest domestic ratings (AAA/Stable and A1+)

Awards & Recognition

Certified as a Great Place to Work for the 5th consecutive year

Mundra Port won multiple accolades including ‘Shipping Terminal of the Year’ and ‘Port of the Year – Containerized Cargo’

Ports like Krishnapatnam, Dhamra, Goa, and Gangavaram were honored for excellence in pollution control and sustainability

About APSEZ

A part of the Adani Group, APSEZ is transforming from a traditional port operator into an Integrated Transport Utility, offering end-to-end logistics-from port gates to customer warehouses. With 15 domestic ports across India, key overseas terminals, and multimodal capabilities, APSEZ currently holds a 27% share of India’s total cargo market and 45.5% in the container segment.The company has set an ambitious goal to become the world’s largest ports and logistics platform within the next decade.