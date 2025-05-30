Adani Ports Taps Its Largest Ever Domestic Bond – Rs 5,000 Crore Through a 15-Year NCD

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport utility, has successfully raised INR 5,000 crore through a 15-year Non-Convertible Debenture.

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport utility, has successfully raised INR 5,000 crore through a 15-year Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD).

Backed by APSEZ’s strong financials and a ‘AAA/Stable’ domestic credit rating, the issue locked in a competitive coupon rate of 7.75% p.a. and was fully subscribed by LIC. The debentures will be listed on the BSE.

The issue shows APSEZ’s deep access to long-term capital from diversified sources at attractive pricing and significantly enhances APSEZ’s debt maturity profile.

The transaction highlights APSEZ access to domestic markets for its longest tenure issuance till date, and one of the longest in Indian capital markets history.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

*The Proceeds will fund a proposed buyback of APSEZ’s US Dollar bonds, pending board approval on 31 May 2025. A full subscription would extend the average debt maturity significantly longer—from 4.8 years to 6.2 years.

“This isn’t merely a financing exercise; it’s a proactive execution of a meticulously developed Capital Management Plan for APSEZ, focused on maintaining conservative leverage, extending the debt maturity profile, lowering cost, and diversifying funding sources. This plan is designed to support APSEZ with its long-term vision to become the world’s largest integrated transport utility,” said Mr. Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ.

APSEZ has set a target of handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo by FY30, more than 2x the FY25 number. Beyond its port operations, the company has also laid out ambitious plans to expand its logistics and marine businesses.

With consistently improving debt repayment timelines and the cost of capital, APSEZ gains greater access to patient capital and higher liquidity, crucial for long-term planning and large-scale projects. Moreover, it also offers financial flexibility for inorganic opportunities and enables reallocation of resources towards innovation, technology upgrades, and enhancing operational efficiencies.

About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has successfully transformed from a port company into an Integrated Transport Utility providing end-to-end solutions from its port gate to the customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and 8 on the East coast, representing 27% of the country’s total port volumes.

This extensive network provides capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. Beyond India, the company is developing a transshipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka, and operates the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port, Tanzania, significantly enhancing its international presence.

The company’s comprehensive “Ports to Logistics Platform,” encompassing port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities (including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones), positions it advantageously as India benefits from a global supply chain overhaul.

APSEZ’s vision to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade is unequivocally supported by its strategic capital management and the enhanced financial flexibility afforded by this extended debt tenure.