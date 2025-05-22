Adani Posts Stellar FY25 Performance; EBITDA Hits All-time High

Adani Portfolio released FY25 Results and Credit Compendium covering all its listed entities, summarizing the key developments across the portfolio companies.

“A key highlight of FY25 is the continued industry-beating Return on Assets of 16.5%, which is amongst the highest in any infrastructure business globally, underpinning the attractive asset base and the execution capabilities of the Adani Portfolio to continuously churn out the best quality assets across sub sectors,” said Mr. Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh, GCFO, Adani Group.

“Additionally, we have undertaken various initiatives related to governance and ESG, viz. Tax Transparency report released by all portfolio companies, in addition to all the other initiatives introduced over the past years, resulting in industry-best ESG scores and performance by international ESG rating agencies,” he added.

Adani Portfolio – FY25 and Q4 FY25 Financial Performance

(EBITDA in INR crore)

Sector FY25 FY24 Y-o-Y Growth Q4 FY25 Q4 FY24 Y-o-Y Growth Utility* 43,375 44,504 (2.5%) 10,439 9,638 8.3% Transport 20,471 17,202 19.0% 5,456 4,313 26.5% AEL – Infrastructure Businesses 10,085 5,945 69.6% 2,359 1,593 48.1% A. Sub-total (Infrastructure) 73,931 67,651 9.3% 18,254 15,544 17.4% B. Adjacencies (Cement) 8,644 7,589 13.9% 2,451 1,937 26.5% Sub-total (Infra+Adjacencies) 82,575 75,240 9.8% 20,705 17,481 18.4% C. AEL – Existing Businesses 7,231 7,736 (6.5%) 2,036 2,312 (11.9%) Portfolio EBITDA (A+B+C) 89,806 82,976 8.2% 22,741 19,793 14.9%

(Utility: Adani Power + Adani Green Energy + Adani Total Gas + Adani Energy Solutions | Transport: Adani Ports & SEZ | AEL: Adani Enterprises)

Utility segment EBITDA includes prior period incomes in Adani Power of INR 2,433 cr in FY25 Vs INR 9,322 cr in FY24

EBITDA: PAT + Share of profit from JV + Tax + Deferred Tax + Depreciation + Finance Cost + Forex Loss / (Gain) + Exceptional Items

FY25 Performance Highlights

FY25 was a landmark year for the Adani Portfolio, where EBITDA scaled to an all-time high of INR 89,806 cr (USD 10.5 Bn), up 8.2% YoY. Excluding non-recurring prior period items, the growth stands even higher at 18% YoY.

82% of EBITDA is contributed by the stable ‘Core Infrastructure’ platform—Utility (Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas), Transport (Adani Ports & SEZ), and AEL’s incubating Infrastructure businesses.

Cash After Tax (CAT) or Fund Flow from Operations (FFO) increased to INR 66,527 cr (USD 7.8 Bn), up 13.6%.

Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to an all-time high of INR 40,565 cr.

Record asset addition of INR 1.26 lakh cr (USD 14.7 Bn)—the highest in Adani Portfolio’s history. Gross Assets now total INR 6.1 lakh crore (USD 71.2 Bn).

Return on Assets (ROA) for FY25 stood at 16.5%, maintaining over 15% consistently for the past six years.

Net Debt to EBITDA has reduced from 3.8x in FY19 to 2.6x in FY25.

Nearly 90% of EBITDA now comes from assets with domestic ratings of ‘AA-’ and above.

Cost of debt decreased to 7.9% in FY25 from 9% in FY24 and 10.3% in FY19.

Cash balance of INR 53,843 cr as of 31 March 2025—sufficient to cover 21 months of debt servicing.

Company-wise Financial Performance

(EBITDA in INR crore)

Entity FY25 FY24 Y-o-Y Growth Q4 FY25 Q4 FY24 Y-o-Y Growth Incubator Adani Enterprises¹ 17,316 13,681 26.6% 4,396 3,905 12.6% Utility Adani Green Energy 10,532 8,908 18.2% 2,697 2,194 22.9% Adani Energy Solutions 7,747 6,323 22.5% 2,262 1,770 27.8% Adani Power² 23,917 28,108 (14.9%) 5,199 5,368 (3.1%) Adani Total Gas 1,179 1,166 1.15% 281 307 (8.7%) Transport Adani Ports & SEZ 20,471 17,202 19.0% 5,456 4,313 26.5% Adjacencies Adani Cement 8,644 7,589 13.9% 2,451 1,936 26.6% Adani Portfolio 89,806 82,976 8.2% 86,789 78,839 10.1%

¹ AEL includes emerging infrastructure businesses and existing businesses of integrated resource management, mining, and mining services.

² APL includes prior period incomes of INR 2,433 cr in FY25 Vs INR 9,322 cr in FY24

FY25 Company-wise Key Highlights

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ANIL Solar Module sale increased 59% YoY to 4,263 MW.

Adani Airports recorded 94.4 Mn passenger movements (+7%) and 1.09 MMT cargo (+8%).

2,410.1 Lane-KMs were constructed—highest ever in road business.

500 KTPA copper smelter at Mundra is operational.

Adani Green Energy Ltd

Operational capacity rose 30% YoY to 14,243 MW with 2,710 MW solar and 599 MW wind additions.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

Order book grew 3.5x to INR 59,936 cr (USD 7 Bn).

Won 7 transmission projects including the major Rajasthan Phase III Part-I (Bhadla – Fatehpur HVDC line).

Adani Power Ltd

Power generation hit 102 Bn units—up 20% YoY.

Operational capacity now at 17.5 GW, total utility portfolio over 30 GW.

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd

Handled 450 MMT in volume (+7%), with container volumes rising 20%.

Vizhinjam crossed 100,000 TEUs in March 2025, within 4 months of operation.

Ambuja Ltd

Crossed 100 MTPA capacity—an increase of 21 MTPA from FY24.

About The Adani Portfolio

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Portfolio is India’s largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses spanning energy, transport, logistics, metals, materials, and consumer sectors. Anchored by the philosophy of ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness,’ the Group emphasizes sustainability, environmental stewardship, and community development through robust CSR initiatives.

Further information at www.adani.com