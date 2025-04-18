Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  Adani Realty Crowned Visionary Real Estate Brand at Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025

Adani Realty has been named the Visionary Real Estate Brand of the Year at the Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025, a prestigious recognition of its transformative impact on India’s real estate sector. The award highlights the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric development.

Adani Realty wins Visionary Real Estate Brand of the Year at the Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025, recognizing its innovation and growth.


In a significant recognition of its impact on India’s real estate landscape, Adani Realty, the property development arm of the Adani Group, has been named the Visionary Real Estate Brand of the Year at the Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025 in New Delhi.

The accolade was presented at India’s Most Respected Real Estate Leaders’ Conclave 2025, celebrating Adani Realty’s forward-thinking approach and its steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-focused development.

“This recognition is a reflection of our unwavering focus on building world-class developments and our belief in transformative growth led by purpose and precision,” said a spokesperson from Adani Realty.

Founded in 2010 with the launch of Shantigram, a landmark 600-acre integrated township in Ahmedabad, Adani Realty has grown to span a wide portfolio of residential, commercial, and social infrastructure projects. The company now has a robust presence in key urban hubs including Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad.

With 24 million square feet of development completed and over 7,000 happy families living across its projects, Adani Realty continues to cement its position as a trusted brand in Indian real estate. In 2024, the company was valued at Rs 56,500 crore, topping the Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 100 as the highest-valued unlisted real estate firm in the country.

This latest award affirms Adani Realty’s stature as a company that pairs visionary ambition with grounded execution, earning the respect of customers and peers alike.

The Hurun Report — launched in London in 1999 and introduced in India in 2012 — is known globally for its authoritative rankings on wealth creation, innovation, and philanthropy, including the India Rich List and Hurun India 500.

Also Read: Adani’s Colombo Terminal Commences Operations: Landmark Achievement in India–Sri Lanka Maritime Partnership

