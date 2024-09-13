Adani Recognised In TIME World’s Best Companies Of 2024

The Adani Group is honoured to be featured in TIME’s prestigious World’s Best Companies of 2024 list, prepared in collaboration with Statista, a leading global industry ranking and statistics portal.

The Adani Group is honoured to be featured in TIME’s prestigious World’s Best Companies of 2024 list, prepared in collaboration with Statista, a leading global industry ranking and statistics portal. This accolade highlights the Adani Group’s commitment to employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability.

This is further validation of the Adani group’s hard work and continuous efforts to push boundaries and deliver excellence across businesses.

The World’s Best Companies 2024 list is based on a rigorous analysis across three key dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction: Surveys conducted in over 50 countries with around 170,000 participants assessed companies based on direct and indirect recommendations, work conditions, salary, equality, and overall company image.

Revenue Growth: Companies with revenues exceeding US$100 million in 2023 and demonstrated growth from 2021 to 2023 were evaluated.

Sustainability (ESG): Companies were assessed based on standardized ESG KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted research.

Notably, eight out of eleven listed Adani portfolio companies were considered in this evaluation, reflecting a comprehensive performance across the group. The other three listed companies are subsidiaries of these eight companies. The recognized companies include:

– Adani Enterprises Ltd

– Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

– Adani Green Energy Ltd

– Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

– Adani Total Gas Ltd

– Ambuja Cements Ltd

– Adani Power Ltd

– Adani Wilmar Ltd

About Adani Group

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India’s largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses with interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics, natural resources and the consumer sectors. The Adani Group has established a leadership position in the market in the industries it operates in. The Group’s success is driven by its core philosophy of ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness,’ focusing on sustainable development. The Adani Group is committed to environmental stewardship and community improvement through its CSR programs, which are grounded in the principles of sustainability, diversity and shared values.

