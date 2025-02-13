Adani To Develop India’s Largest ‘Skill And Employ’ Program To Support ‘Make In India’

Adani Group collaborates with ITEES Singapore to establish Adani Global Skills Academy, aimed at creating a skilled talent pool for industries such as Green Energy, Manufacturing, and Hi-Tech. With an investment of INR 2,000 Cr, the academy will train over 25,000 learners annually.

In line with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani’s social philosophy सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्राथ ना हैऔर सेवा ही परमा ा है, the Adani Group has partnered with ITE Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore to build a skilled talent pipeline for serving the needs of industries,

including Green Energy, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Project Excellence and Industrial Design. To build this talent pool of industry-ready workforce, the Adani family will donate over INR 2,000 Cr for establishing internationally benchmarked schools of excellence.

Each of these finishing schools, called Adani Global Skills Academy, will select students from technical and vocational education backgrounds in India aligned to their industry and role aspiration. Once these students have been certified in their chosen field of study, they will be provided employment within the Adani Group as well as the broader industry, depending on their role and field of training. This will ensure that trained professionals are first-day first-hour industry ready and benchmarked to global standards of excellence.

In its initial phase, the program will prioritize establishing the world’s largest finishing school for technical training in Mundra, Gujarat, aiming to skill over 25,000 learners annually for a wide range of industry and service roles. These learners would be fresh graduates and diploma holders with vocational and technical qualifications from ITIs or Polytechnics, and would be selected for an intensive bootcamp experience within the schools.

The Adani Global Skills Academy will be the largest of its kind in the world and provide an immersive learning experience, with innovation centers and AI-based simulators combined with mixed reality based learning, within a fully residential facility for students and faculty.

To ensure a high-quality learning experience, Adani is partnering with ITEES Singapore, a world leader in providing career oriented technical and vocational training and a key developer of national occupational skills certification and standards.

ITEES Singapore will serve as a knowledge partner towards creating a continuous feeder for this technically qualified and industry-ready talent. The areas of collaboration will include creating a best-in-class-learning experience that leverages world class infrastructure, immersive technical content and roping in leading faculty with deep expertise across new-age industries.

“This partnership is critical to our initiative as a Group to build high-level technical talent and is in line with our commitment towards the Make-in-India focus across our portfolio. With deep engagement across academic quality assurance, certification-led learning pathways, faculty and student exchange programs and leadership development, this partnership will embed the best of application-led learning to support industries across sectors, thus contributing to Viksit Bharat,” said Mr Robin Bhowmik, CEO of Adani Skills & Education

“ITEES is pleased to collaborate with Adani to share ITE’s expertise and knowledge in skills education and training. Through this meaningful partnership, ITEES aims to enhance skill development and create lasting impact by transforming education and lives,” said Mr Suresh

Natarajan, CEO for ITEES, Singapore.

Over the years, ITEES has received many accolades for its trailblazing transformation in technical education, including being the first education institution to win the Singapore Quality award with special commendation in 2011.