Adani Total Gas H1FY25 & Q2 Results

Adani Total Gas (ATGL), India’s leading energy transition company, continues its mission of transforming India’s energy landscape through extensive

infrastructure development. Today ATGL announced its operational, infrastructural and financial performance for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.

“ATGL has reported healthy operational and financial performance during the quarter. Our business is closely aligned with India’s energy transition goals which we are delivering by providing cleaner and greener energy solutions to all our consumers. We now reach over 9 lakh consumers through our piped gas network supplying uninterrupted piped natural gas. We have commissioned our first LNG station for the transportation segment and progressing towards

covering key highway networks aiding India’s decarbonization march.

Following the recent reduction in APM gas allocation, which caters to auto CNG and home PNG consumers, we are closely monitoring the situation and given our diversified gas sourcing portfolio, we will ensure a calibrated pricing approach to balance the interest of our consumers” said Mr. Suresh P Manglani, CEO & ED, ATGL.

Operations Commentary – Q2FY25

– CNG Volume increased by 19% Y-o-Y on account of network expansion across multiple

Geographical Areas (GAs).

– With stabilization of gas prices, there has been an increase in consumption of PNG

Industrial volume, and coupled with the addition of new PNG connection in domestic

and commercial segments, PNG Volume has increased by 7% Y-o-Y

– Overall volume has increased by 15% Y-o-Y

Results Commentary Q2FY25

– Revenue from operations rose by 12% on account of higher volume and sales realization

– Despite higher volume, Cost of Natural gas rose by 12% due to balance gas portfolio

across multiple indices

– EBITDA rose by 8% to INR 313 Cr, supported by volume growth due to infrastructure

expansion and operational efficiency

Key ESG Highlights

-Rainwater Harvesting infrastructure to be an integral part towards development of

new assets

-Maintained 100% of Light Commercial Vehicles (520 Nos) on CNG as fuel for

transportation of Cascades to Stations

-961 Km covered for methane leak detection & Repair.

– Through Greenmosphere program, 1150 trees were planted across stations

– Total 18,963 training man hours conducted through 705 safety training programs