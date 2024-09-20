Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

Adani Total Gas Secures Largest Global Financing In The City Gas Distribution Business

Global lenders have provided financing to India’s leading City Gas Distribution (CGD) company, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL). ATGL has entered into an overall financing framework which enables ATGL to secure future funding based on its business plan.

Adani Total Gas Secures Largest Global Financing In The City Gas Distribution Business

Global lenders have provided financing to India’s leading City Gas Distribution (CGD) company, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL). ATGL has entered into an overall financing framework which enables ATGL to secure future funding based on its business plan.

The maiden financing of USD 375 million executed with international lenders include an initial commitment of USD 315 million with accordion feature to enhance the commitments. Five international lenders participated in the initial financing which includes BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

The facility will fast track the capital expenditure program enabling ATGL to rapidly expand its CGD network into its 34 authorized Geographical Areas (GAs) across 13 states. This development agenda shall cater to up to 14% of India’s population covering more than 200 million people. The expansion will deepen the penetration of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure, creating an ecosystem for a gas-based economy.

ATGL remains steadfast in its approach to lead the energy transition in India by fuelling increased usage of PNG and CNG to replace high carbon intensive conventional fuel sources and thereby creating a positive impact on environment. PNG and CNG usage offer a convenient, cost-effective, reliable and eco-friendly fuel and will further support the Government’s vision of increasing the share of natural gas in the energy basket from 6% to 15% by 2030.

“Participation from the global lenders reinforces the potential of city gas distribution in its role as transition fuel”….. “This financing framework will drive ATGL’s sustained growth and will be a stepping-stone for future financing based on its capital management plan which will create a long-term value for all our stakeholders” said Mr. Parag Parikh, CFO of ATGL.

Also Read: Adani Total Gas Ltd: Overall Volume Up By 17% In Q1 FY25

ATGL has been instrumental in creation of transition energy platform for its large consumer base by providing network infrastructure across multiple GAs and also promoting sustainable energy in the form of E-mobility, LNG for transport and Biomass to lead the charge of India’s energy transition.

Must Read: Adani Total Gas FY24 & Q4 Results

Latham & Watkins LLP and Saraf & Partners were the borrower’s counsel and Linklaters and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas were the lender’s counsel for this financing.

Filed under

Adani Gas adani group Adani Total Gas Ltd NewsX

Also Read

J&K: Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Reasi District

J&K: Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Reasi District

Karnataka Mandates Testing Of Temple Prasada & Exclusive Use Of Nandini Ghee Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Karnataka Mandates Testing Of Temple Prasada & Exclusive Use Of Nandini Ghee Amid Tirupati Laddu...

World Congress On Rehabilitation 2024 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi, Focuses On Employment For People Of Determination

World Congress On Rehabilitation 2024 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi, Focuses On Employment For People...

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond Girl Reveals,’Our Teeth Were Stained, Hair Was A Mess’

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond...

Which States Have The Highest Percentage Of Vegetarians In India? Check Here!

Which States Have The Highest Percentage Of Vegetarians In India? Check Here!

Entertainment

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond Girl Reveals,’Our Teeth Were Stained, Hair Was A Mess’

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond

Malayalam Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away At 79- Know Cause Behind Her Death

Malayalam Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away At 79- Know Cause Behind Her Death

Kangana Ranaut Complains About Not Getting Any Support From Film Fraternity Over Emergency Delay

Kangana Ranaut Complains About Not Getting Any Support From Film Fraternity Over Emergency Delay

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Trailer Promises Intense Drama Amid Complex Situations

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Trailer Promises Intense Drama Amid Complex Situations

James Cameron Hits Back At Critics For Hating On The Terminator Dialogues

James Cameron Hits Back At Critics For Hating On The Terminator Dialogues

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox