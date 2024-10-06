Adani University Holds its First Convocation

Mr Sarabhai emphasized the need for inclusivity in development, urging future leaders to engage with communities and collaborate with various stakeholders.

Adani University celebrated its first convocation ceremony today at its Shantigram campus, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s journey towards academic excellence. Padma Shri Kartikeya Vikram Sarabhai, one of the world’s leading environmental educators and the Founder & Director of the Centre for Environment Education (CEE) delivered the convocation address. The convocation was presided over by Dr Priti Adani, President of Adani University.

69 Post Graduate students of MBA (Infrastructure Management), MBA (Energy Management) and MTech (Construction Engineering and Management) programs received their degrees, while 4 students received Gold Medals for their exemplary performance at the convocation, marking the beginning of their journey as proud ambassadors of Adani University.

Addressing the graduates, the Chief Guest Mr Kartikeya Sarabhai said, “As you embark on this new chapter, it’s crucial to reflect on the challenges that await you and the skills you will need to navigate them effectively.”

Mr Sarabhai emphasized the need for inclusivity in development, urging future leaders to engage with communities and collaborate with various stakeholders. He also addressed the impact of technological disruption, asserting that technology should empower, not exclude.

In her address, Dr Priti Adani, President of Adani University congratulated the senior leadership, faculty and administrative staff for their relentless efforts in establishing the university, which received formal approval in 2022.

Highlighting the transformative power of education, Dr Adani stated, “Education has an incalculable luminosity”. She reiterated the university’s commitment to shaping a new India by focusing on research and innovation in life sciences, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”.

She mentioned that “Failures simply help put you on the path to greater progress,” urging them to see setbacks as growth opportunities.

She expressed her aspiration for Adani University to achieve global recognition, calling on graduates to be ambassadors of their alma mater and apply their knowledge for societal betterment.

She urged the graduates to embrace the changes and challenges of the professional world, emphasizing that excellence – rooted in Knowledge, Tenacity, Rationality, and Intelligence – will set them apart.

Prof Ravi P Singh, Provost, Adani University, presented a report on academic milestones achieved by Adani University since its foundation as a university. While presenting the university’s report for the year 2023-24, Prof Singh said that over the past year, we have reached significant milestones at Adani University. “Our partnership with professionals from the Adani Group enriches the learning experience by bringing real-world insights into the classroom. Students have gained hands-on experience through visits to key sites and capstone projects”, mentioned Prof Singh.

The Convocation function was attended by the members of the Governing Body, Board of Management, Academic Council, Board of Studies, and several distinguished guests from Corporates and partners from Academics and Research fraternity, alongside the graduating students and their parents.

About Adani University:

The University has been envisioned to focus on transdisciplinary research, knowledge creation and teaching-learning processes in the areas of Infrastructure, Energy, Technology, and Digital Healthcare. The university adopts an ecosystem approach to Higher Education within its campus which includes not only the courses, disciplines, and research; but also, skill development, professional development, teacher training, entrepreneurship development, innovation, product development, IPR creation, quality & certification, consultancy, and collaborative research through partnerships with Industry and Institutions across the world. Currently, the University offers Engineering, Technology and Business Management (Under-graduate and Post-graduate) programs (B. Tech, M. Tech, and MBA), flexible NEP-compliant integrated B. Tech + MBA program along with interdisciplinary Doctoral program (PhD) with 1500+ students. Adani University is the first University in the State of Gujarat to have undergone and certified with ISO 21001:2018 certification which is considered as Gold Standard for Management Systems in higher education.