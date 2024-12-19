Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Adani Unveils A Bold, Narrative-Driven Approach To Take Forward The “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” Campaign

Adani Group's new "Hum Karke Dikhaate Hain" campaign highlights inspiring stories of how its projects transform millions of lives.

Adani Unveils A Bold, Narrative-Driven Approach To Take Forward The "Hum Karke Dikhate Hain" Campaign

The Adani Group, India’s largest and fastest-growing integrated infrastructure portfolio of companies, has announced a powerful new chapter in its “Hum Karke Dikhaate Hain” campaign. Building on the success of its previous edition, this multi-media, multi-platform campaign moves beyond the conventional corporate strategy of emphasizing statistics and figures to focus on inspiring human-interest stories. These narratives showcase the profound, positive impact of Adani’s infrastructure projects on the lives of millions of Indians.

The inaugural film of the campaign, “Pehle Pankha Phir Bijli” (First Fan, Then Electricity), developed by Ogilvy India, tells the heartwarming story of a young boy who, against all odds and facing ridicule, believes a fan can bring electricity to his village. His steadfast faith is rewarded when he witnesses a majestic Adani wind turbine generator powering and illuminating his entire village with clean energy. This emotional narrative not only emphasizes the power of human conviction but also reflects Adani’s unwavering commitment to building a bright future for all.

This film marks the beginning of a multi-part series with the hashtag #HKKDH that the group will roll out in the coming months across broadcast, digital, and social media platforms, with similar narratives and highlighting the impact of its initiatives. Mr Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited, said, “This campaign truly embodies the essence of the Adani Group. While we are acknowledged for our size, speed, and scale, what distinguishes this initiative is its power to touch hearts. It reflects our unwavering commitment to harnessing infrastructure as a catalyst for meaningful change. By emphasizing the human stories behind our businesses, we aim to create deep emotional connections and underscore our dedication to driving positive change in the lives of millions of Indians.”

Mr. Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor for Ogilvy India, said, “This is a touching film about an important benefit to the consumers. It is not a chest-thumping statement of the technological expertise of Adani Renewables. It captures the human-first belief of Adani.”

About The Adani Group

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, the Adani Group is the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses in India with interests in Logistics
(seaports, airports, logistics, shipping, and rail), Resources, Power Generation and Distribution, Renewable Energy, Gas, and Infrastructure, Agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage, and grain silos), Real Estate, Public Transport Infrastructure, Consumer Finance and Defence, and other sectors.

Adani owes its success and leadership position to its core philosophy of ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness’—a’ guiding principle for sustainable
growth. The Group is committed to protecting the environment and improving communities through its CSR programmes based on the principles of
sustainability, diversity, and shared values.

ALSO READ: Adani Group Approves Merger Of Sanghi Industries, Penna Cements With Ambuja Cements

Gautam Adani

