Adolescent and behavioral psychology has been a health issue that saw a phenomenal growth in terms of interactions with doctors in 2017, as per the annual report released by Lybrate, India’s first and largest online doctor consultation platform, the number of interactions on adolescent and behavioral psychology saw a 265% jump as compared to last year. Also, following incidences of notorious Blue Whale challenge, Pradyuman murder case and child sexual abuse, parents actively began to seek counseling for themselves and their children. In Delhi and Mumbai, 31% people consulted doctors for issues related to adolescent/ behavioural psychology. Pune (33%) and Bangalore (24%) also had a significant number of queries on adolescent/ behavioural psychology.

“The trend that people are getting concerned and aware of being psychologically healthy and are reaching out to healthcare experts is a positive development. It becomes all the more significant because parents and loved ones too are seeking help for their children and themselves to connect with each other better and fix any behavioural issue. We all ignore our psychological health, not understanding that it is key to our overall good health. Being psychologically healthy saves us from a gamut of lifestyle-triggered diseases that have become a major concern for people across age-groups as also healthcare infrastructure in the country,” said Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, Lybrate.

The other health issues that witnessed a remarkable rise have been: Respiratory Issues (215%), Diabetes & Hypertension (205%), Vitamin and Mineral Deficiency (220%) and Fitness and Wellness (195%).While Tier 1 cities contributed to the growth of interactions on infertility and contraception, majority of interactions from Tier 2 cities led to a staggering growth in interactions in the sexual health category. Lybrate released the report post analysis of around 80 million interactions, including booking of lab tests, that happened on the platform over a period of 12 months, starting January 1 this year. Interactions are defined by cumulative sum of searches for doctors, lab tests booked, health queries sought, patient-doctor communication and appointments booked.