Ahmedabad’s Dhangauri Baroliya Sends Rakhi to CM Dhami Along with an Emotional Letter

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Dhangauri Baroliya from Ahmedabad sent a Rakhi to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Along with the Rakhi, she also wrote an emotional letter to the Chief Minister, recalling her meeting with him during last year’s disaster in Dharali.

Dhangauri said that she had visited Uttarakhand around Raksha Bandhan last year. During her visit, she got trapped in the floods in Dharali. When Chief Minister Dhami reached the disaster-affected area to meet people who were stranded there, she also got an opportunity to meet him.

Dhangauri recalled that Raksha Bandhan was approaching at the time. The Chief Minister asked her if she had a Rakhi and could tie it on his wrist. However, she did not have a Rakhi with her. She then tore off a small piece of her dupatta and tied it around the Chief Minister’s wrist as a Rakhi.

In her letter, Dhangauri wrote that from that day onwards, she considered Chief Minister Dhami her Dharma brother. She said that the meeting remains very special to her and is a moment she will never forget.

She said that during the difficult situation in Dharali, Chief Minister Dhami boosted the morale of the people who were stranded there and gave them confidence. Referring to the story of Lord Krishna and Draupadi, Dhangauri said that just as Lord Krishna came forward to help Draupadi, the Chief Minister also became a source of support for her during that difficult time.