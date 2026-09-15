Akali Dal & Congress, Who Nurtured Gangsters, Have No Right To Speak On Law & Order: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that while his government is taking decisive action against gangsters and the drug menace, the opposition is resorting to “vulture politics” by using every unfortunate incident to stay in the media spotlight instead of presenting a vision for Punjab. He said that 10 gangsters have been brought back to Punjab from abroad since January and nearly 80% of the drugs coming from Pakistan have been eliminated following the government’s crackdown.

The Chief Minister affirmed the government will now tighten the noose on the supply coming from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while taking direct aim at the BJP over the drug route and saying that if the BJP takes care of Mundra Port in Gujarat, the drug menace in Punjab will be almost eliminated. He also said that the Congress and Akali Dal, who “nurtured gangsters”, have no right to speak on law and order, and called upon all three opposition parties to stop their “dirty politics” and present their vision for Punjab before the people.

Calling out opposition’s vulture politics during a press conference, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “When you have no issue, you start feeding on every unfortunate incident. This is not politics of public service, this is vulture politics. Punjab deserves better than this cheap politics.”

The Chief Minister said, “Instead of appreciating the Punjab Government’s sustained battle against drugs, gangsters and organised crime, the opposition is deliberately trying to create fear and defame Punjab for narrow political gains. Punjab is not merely a border state but the gateway to the country and a gem of India. Any attempt to portray the entire state through the prism of isolated incidents is a deliberate attempt to malign Punjab and its people.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that his government had adopted a comprehensive roadmap to dismantle the nexus of drugs, gangsters and organised crime. “Our fight is not limited to making arrests. We are identifying networks, intercepting consignments, choking financial channels and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Punjab Police is working day and night and we have not allowed criminals to dictate the agenda of the state. Those involved in drugs and gang-related activities are being pursued relentlessly, irrespective of their political connections or influence,” said the Chief Minister.

Taking on the BJP over the issue of drug smuggling, he said, “Desperate attempts are being made to smuggle drugs into Punjab from across the 532-kilometre border. The consignments being pushed into Punjab may be in small packets, but the BJP, especially the Union Home Minister, should answer why tons of such consignments are available in BJP-ruled states.”

The Chief Minister said, “Punjab Police has recovered a huge consignment of such drugs from Mundra Port, which is in the native state of the Union Home Minister. The Union Home Minister is not able to check drugs in his own state and is planning to undertake an anti-drug yatra in Punjab.”

He affirmed, “Preventing smuggling across the international border is primarily the responsibility of the Centre, yet the Punjab Government has installed anti-drone systems with its own funds to curb drugs. In Gujarat, lakhs of tonnes of drugs are being seized but no action is taken, while Punjab has launched the country’s biggest campaign against drugs.”

“The entire nation knows that around 3,000 kg of drugs were seized at Mundra Port in Gujarat, but no meaningful action has been taken against those responsible,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann added.

The Chief Minister said the Punjab Government had made significant recoveries of narcotic substances and taken sustained action against thousands of persons involved in the drug trade. “We have adopted a comprehensive roadmap against drugs, gangsters and organised crime. This is not simply about arresting individuals. We are dismantling the networks, cutting their supply chains, attacking their financial channels and pursuing those operating these criminal syndicates,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “These nefarious designs of the BJP are solely aimed at defaming Punjab and Punjabis, which cannot be tolerated at any cost. The government has acted firmly against gangsters, with a large number of arrests and deportation proceedings against individuals linked to organised crime and criminal networks. Why, during their own tenures, were gangster culture and drug networks allowed to flourish instead of lecturing the present government?” he asked the opposition.

The Chief Minister said that those who were now giving sermons on law and order should first look into their own past. “The people of Punjab have not forgotten the black days when gangsters enjoyed political patronage and criminals were allowed to operate with impunity,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Akali Dal, the Congress and other opposition parties, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that those who had patronised criminal elements in the past had no moral authority to question the government’s crackdown today. “Do not stoop so low by politicising every tragedy as Punjab has suffered enough because of such politics,” he said.