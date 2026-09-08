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Home > Press Release > Aman Arora Woos UAE Investors at Dubai Summit; Assures Seamless Clearances, Robust Infra & Full Support

Aman Arora Woos UAE Investors at Dubai Summit; Assures Seamless Clearances, Robust Infra & Full Support

“Punjab offers a highly conducive entrepreneurial ecosystem, excellent multimodal connectivity, skilled technical manpower, and a transparent governance framework. We invite UAE business leaders to become active partners in Punjab’s transformative economic growth story,” Mr Aman Arora said.

unjab Industries and Commerce Minister Mr Aman Arora on Monday met H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the UAE International Investment Council (UAEIIC), on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai
unjab Industries and Commerce Minister Mr Aman Arora on Monday met H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the UAE International Investment Council (UAEIIC), on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 11:57 IST

In a major outreach to attract global capital and boost industrial development as envisioned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Mr Aman Arora on Monday met H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the UAE International Investment Council (UAEIIC), on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai to discuss expansive opportunities for mobilising investments into the state.
 
During the the meeting, the Industries Minister discussed with H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi about Punjab’s vast economic potential and invited UAE investors to tap into high-growth sectors through government, semi-government and private sector partnerships.
 
Reiterating the state government’s resolve, Mr Aman Arora assured the UAEIIC of complete administrative support, handholding and logistical facilitation from the Punjab Government for global enterprises seeking to set up or expand operations in the state. He emphasised that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab is keen to build long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships with UAE-based investors and institutional funds.
 
 Highlighting the state’s investor-centric reforms, the Minister underscored the ease of doing business facilitated through ‘Invest Punjab’—the state’s unified single-window platform that delivers prompt statutory approvals and clearances to ensure a smooth, hassle-free investment journey.
 
“Punjab offers a highly conducive entrepreneurial ecosystem, excellent multimodal connectivity, skilled technical manpower, and a transparent governance framework. We invite UAE business leaders to become active partners in Punjab’s transformative economic growth story,” Mr Aman Arora said.
 
The UAE International Investment Council (UAEIIC), which unites the UAE’s public and private entities to channel outward foreign direct investment (FDI), welcomed the state delegation’s proactive outreach. The engagement focused on establishing robust institutional linkages to enable direct capital inflows and joint ventures between the UAE and Punjab.
 
Expressing confidence in the discussions, Mr Aman Arora noted that this engagement marks a significant milestone that will pave the way for deeper bilateral economic cooperation, stronger business ties and substantial investment pipelines in Punjab.
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Aman Arora Woos UAE Investors at Dubai Summit; Assures Seamless Clearances, Robust Infra & Full Support

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Aman Arora Woos UAE Investors at Dubai Summit; Assures Seamless Clearances, Robust Infra & Full Support

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Aman Arora Woos UAE Investors at Dubai Summit; Assures Seamless Clearances, Robust Infra & Full Support
Aman Arora Woos UAE Investors at Dubai Summit; Assures Seamless Clearances, Robust Infra & Full Support
Aman Arora Woos UAE Investors at Dubai Summit; Assures Seamless Clearances, Robust Infra & Full Support
Aman Arora Woos UAE Investors at Dubai Summit; Assures Seamless Clearances, Robust Infra & Full Support

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