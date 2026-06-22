Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement

Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement

Ambuja Cements and Leilac Limited have partnered to develop a large-scale low-carbon cement project at Sanghipuram in Gujarat's Kutch district. The initiative will test carbon capture and hybrid electrification technology aimed at cutting emissions, reducing fuel use, and increasing renewable energy use in cement production. If successful, the project could be expanded to capture over one million tonnes of CO₂ annually, creating a scalable model for low-carbon cement manufacturing in India and globally.

The road to low-carbon cement begins here
The road to low-carbon cement begins here

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 21:17 IST

Ambuja Cements, the cement and building materials company of the Adani Group, has partnered with Leilac Limited, a UK-headquartered clean technology company specialising in carbon capture and electrification solutions for emissions-intensive industries, including cement and lime manufacturing.

This partnership marks an important step in Ambuja Cements’ broader decarbonisation strategy and supports its SBTi-validated net zero target for 2050. As the Company advances the electrification of cement manufacturing to increase the use of renewable energy, backed by nearly 1 GW of captive green power, it is laying the groundwork to scale breakthrough solutions such as carbon capture. Importantly, this collaboration is expected to improve the economics of carbon capture, strengthening the business case for large-scale deployment of carbon capture and utilisation.

The commercial demonstration project at Ambuja Cements’ 6.6 MTPA Sanghi plant in Sanghipuram, Kutch, will evaluate the integration of Leilac’s carbon capture and hybrid electric heating technology to support lower-emission cement production through greater use of renewable electricity and the capture of unavoidable process carbon dioxide. The technology is designed to enable a pathway where coal consumption can be reduced to zero, while allowing alternate fuels to be used flexibly.

You Might Be Interested In

Subject to successful demonstration, the project, positioned as the largest industrial-scale plant of its kind globally, could be scaled up by 7x to 8x to capture more than one million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, helping establish a scalable pathway for low-carbon cement production in India and beyond.

Karan Adani, Director, Ambuja Cements, said: “The cement industry’s transition to a lower-carbon future will require bold thinking, technological innovation and collaboration across the value chain. Our partnership with Leilac reflects our commitment to evaluating next-generation technologies that can reduce process emissions while improving energy efficiency and supporting long-term sustainable growth. This initiative aligns with our vision of building world-class manufacturing operations for the future.”

Daniel Rennie, CEO, Leilac Limited, said: “Ambuja Cements operates one of the world’s largest and most advanced cement manufacturing networks. We’re delighted to begin this collaboration to deliver a commercial-scale project for low-cost, low-carbon cement production. Together, we aim to demonstrate an economic, replicable and future-proof solution for the global cement industry.”

Also Read: Adani Enterprises, Jabil To Build AI Data Center Infrastructure Platform In India

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement
Tags: adaniAmbuja CementsLeilac Limited

RELATED News

Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing & Strategy

Placing Water Transversality in Global Climate Action for Resilience at SB64 Bonn

Is Your Child Developing Normally? Early Signs of Autism, ADHD and Learning Disabilities — When to See a Child Psychologist

Accel Skill Builds Structured Talent Mobility Pathway Linking Indian Nurses to Europe’s Healthcare Demand — Powered by a Unique Centre of Excellence Model

TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

LATEST NEWS

Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement

US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver as Switzerland Talks Advance

Lucknow Fire: How Trapped Students And Workers Were Rescued

Qatar Gas Plant Blast: Indians Among 13 Dead In Ras Laffan Explosion

Who Is Kunal Shah? CRED Founder Named As The Next WhatsApp Global Head

Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit

Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral 'Brush Joke' In India's Got Latent 2

‘Virat Kohli is Like Carlos Alcaraz’: Sanju Samson Compares Indian Cricketers To Tennis Stars, Names MS Dhoni As Roger Federer of Cricket Before Wimbledon 2026

370 Kg Biryani Row Deepens: NCW Rejects Apologies Of Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Madhur Virli

27-Year-Old Odisha Man's Death Exposes Alleged Illegal Activities In Kerala

Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement
Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement
Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement
Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement

QUICK LINKS