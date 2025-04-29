Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Press Release»
  • Ambuja Cements Crosses 100 MTPA Capacity, Posts Record Annual PAT Of Rs 5,158 Cr

Ambuja Cements Crosses 100 MTPA Capacity, Posts Record Annual PAT Of Rs 5,158 Cr

Ambuja commissioned 299 MW of renewable energy capacity (200 MW solar, 99 MW wind) out of a planned 1 GW, with the remaining to be completed by FY26.

Ambuja Cements Crosses 100 MTPA Capacity, Posts Record Annual PAT Of Rs 5,158 Cr

Ambuja Cements, a key player in the Adani Group’s diversified portfolio, has achieved a major industry milestone by crossing 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cement capacity.


Ambuja Cements, a key player in the Adani Group’s diversified portfolio, has achieved a major industry milestone by crossing 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cement capacity. The company also reported its highest-ever annual profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,158 crore, marking a solid 9% year-on-year (YoY) growth for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

This achievement positions Ambuja as the 9th largest cement company globally by capacity. The company’s strong performance was driven by robust volume growth, strategic acquisitions, and operational efficiencies. For FY25, Ambuja clocked its highest-ever annual volume at 65.2 million tonnes, up 10% YoY, and record revenue of Rs 35,045 crore, a 6% increase YoY.

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director & CEO of Ambuja Cements, remarked, “Crossing 100 MTPA is a historic moment for Ambuja. It reflects our resilience, ambition, and long-term commitment to nation building. We are well on our way to achieving 140 MTPA capacity by FY28.”

Strong Quarterly and Operational Metrics

  • Ambuja reported a standalone Q4 PAT of Rs 929 crore, a steep 75% YoY jump.

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 1,868 crore, with EBITDA per tonne (PMT) at Rs 1,001 and margins at 18.9%.

  • Quarterly cement volume reached an all-time high of 18.7 million tonnes, up 13% YoY.

  • The company remains debt-free, with a net worth of Rs 63,811 crore and cash reserves of Rs 10,125 crore.

Growth Backed by Green and Digital Focus

Ambuja commissioned 299 MW of renewable energy capacity (200 MW solar, 99 MW wind) out of a planned 1 GW, with the remaining to be completed by FY26. Its green power share rose to 26.1%, with a target of reaching 60% by FY28. Cost-saving initiatives across logistics, fuel, and manpower have helped the company maintain industry-leading margins.

The acquisition of Orient Cement and operational stabilisation of Penna and Sanghi cement assets have contributed significantly to scale and synergy gains. The company also continues to invest in digital transformation, including AI-led operations, smart logistics, and customer-facing apps like OneConnect and Reward Connect.

India’s cement consumption grew by around 6.5-7% in Q4 FY25, aided by rising construction activity, rural demand, and infrastructure investments. For FY26, demand growth is projected at 7-8%, driven by a pro-infrastructure government budget and robust housing sector outlook.

ESG and Industry Recognition

Ambuja remains a sustainability front-runner, with 12x water positivity, 11x plastic negativity, and 82% of its product mix comprising blended cement. The company has pledged to plant 8.3 million trees by 2030, aligning with Adani Group’s wider green goals.

The company has received several accolades, including:

  • Golden Peacock Award 2024 for ESG excellence

  • CDP Climate Leadership Score ‘A-’

  • Named ‘India’s Most Trusted Cement Brand’ by TRA Research for the second consecutive year.

Filed under

Ambuja Cements Cement Industry

newsx

Honda’s New 7-Seater SUV To Rival Mahindra XUV700 By 2027: Price, EMI, Features & Safety...
Adani Green Energy Ltd (A

Adani Green Surpasses USD 1 Billion In EBITDA, Reports Strong FY25 Results With 30% Capacity...
Carney's Liberal Party ha

Explained: How Mark Carney’s Liberals Pulled Off a Dramatic Victory in Canada’s 2025 Election
Ambuja Cements, a key pla

Ambuja Cements Crosses 100 MTPA Capacity, Posts Record Annual PAT Of Rs 5,158 Cr
Gold Shines Bright: Deman

Gold Shines Bright: Demand Stays Strong This Akshaya Tritiya Despite Prices Hitting ₹1 Lakh Per...
India’s Youth ‘Ready

India’s Youth ‘Ready And Disruptive’, Says PM Modi At YUGM Conclave
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Honda’s New 7-Seater SUV To Rival Mahindra XUV700 By 2027: Price, EMI, Features & Safety Details Inside

Honda’s New 7-Seater SUV To Rival Mahindra XUV700 By 2027: Price, EMI, Features & Safety...

Adani Green Surpasses USD 1 Billion In EBITDA, Reports Strong FY25 Results With 30% Capacity Growth

Adani Green Surpasses USD 1 Billion In EBITDA, Reports Strong FY25 Results With 30% Capacity...

Explained: How Mark Carney’s Liberals Pulled Off a Dramatic Victory in Canada’s 2025 Election

Explained: How Mark Carney’s Liberals Pulled Off a Dramatic Victory in Canada’s 2025 Election

Gold Shines Bright: Demand Stays Strong This Akshaya Tritiya Despite Prices Hitting ₹1 Lakh Per 10 Grams

Gold Shines Bright: Demand Stays Strong This Akshaya Tritiya Despite Prices Hitting ₹1 Lakh Per...

India’s Youth ‘Ready And Disruptive’, Says PM Modi At YUGM Conclave

India’s Youth ‘Ready And Disruptive’, Says PM Modi At YUGM Conclave

Entertainment

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After