Ambuja Cements Crosses 100 MTPA Capacity, Posts Record Annual PAT Of Rs 5,158 Cr

Ambuja commissioned 299 MW of renewable energy capacity (200 MW solar, 99 MW wind) out of a planned 1 GW, with the remaining to be completed by FY26.

Ambuja Cements, a key player in the Adani Group’s diversified portfolio, has achieved a major industry milestone by crossing 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cement capacity.

Ambuja Cements, a key player in the Adani Group’s diversified portfolio, has achieved a major industry milestone by crossing 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cement capacity. The company also reported its highest-ever annual profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,158 crore, marking a solid 9% year-on-year (YoY) growth for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

This achievement positions Ambuja as the 9th largest cement company globally by capacity. The company’s strong performance was driven by robust volume growth, strategic acquisitions, and operational efficiencies. For FY25, Ambuja clocked its highest-ever annual volume at 65.2 million tonnes, up 10% YoY, and record revenue of Rs 35,045 crore, a 6% increase YoY.

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director & CEO of Ambuja Cements, remarked, “Crossing 100 MTPA is a historic moment for Ambuja. It reflects our resilience, ambition, and long-term commitment to nation building. We are well on our way to achieving 140 MTPA capacity by FY28.”

Strong Quarterly and Operational Metrics

Ambuja reported a standalone Q4 PAT of Rs 929 crore, a steep 75% YoY jump. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 1,868 crore, with EBITDA per tonne (PMT) at Rs 1,001 and margins at 18.9%.

Quarterly cement volume reached an all-time high of 18.7 million tonnes, up 13% YoY.

The company remains debt-free, with a net worth of Rs 63,811 crore and cash reserves of Rs 10,125 crore.

Growth Backed by Green and Digital Focus

Ambuja commissioned 299 MW of renewable energy capacity (200 MW solar, 99 MW wind) out of a planned 1 GW, with the remaining to be completed by FY26. Its green power share rose to 26.1%, with a target of reaching 60% by FY28. Cost-saving initiatives across logistics, fuel, and manpower have helped the company maintain industry-leading margins.

The acquisition of Orient Cement and operational stabilisation of Penna and Sanghi cement assets have contributed significantly to scale and synergy gains. The company also continues to invest in digital transformation, including AI-led operations, smart logistics, and customer-facing apps like OneConnect and Reward Connect.

India’s cement consumption grew by around 6.5-7% in Q4 FY25, aided by rising construction activity, rural demand, and infrastructure investments. For FY26, demand growth is projected at 7-8%, driven by a pro-infrastructure government budget and robust housing sector outlook.

ESG and Industry Recognition

Ambuja remains a sustainability front-runner, with 12x water positivity, 11x plastic negativity, and 82% of its product mix comprising blended cement. The company has pledged to plant 8.3 million trees by 2030, aligning with Adani Group’s wider green goals.

The company has received several accolades, including:

Golden Peacock Award 2024 for ESG excellence

CDP Climate Leadership Score ‘A-’

Named ‘India’s Most Trusted Cement Brand’ by TRA Research for the second consecutive year.