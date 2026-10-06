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Home > Press Release > Amendment In Punjab Nursing Education Service Rules Approved For Promotion Of Eligible Nursing Staff As Tutors

Amendment In Punjab Nursing Education Service Rules Approved For Promotion Of Eligible Nursing Staff As Tutors

The RDA will be constituted as a statutory body under the administrative control of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and will be vested with requisite administrative, financial and regulatory powers for integrated development, land management, project implementation and destination governance.

The RDA will be constituted as a statutory body under the administrative control of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and will be vested with requisite administrative, financial and regulatory powers.
The RDA will be constituted as a statutory body under the administrative control of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and will be vested with requisite administrative, financial and regulatory powers.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 11:13 IST

The Punjab Cabinet led by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday gave its nod to the Ranjitgarh Development Authority (RDA) Bill, 2026. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers held here under the chairmanship of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.
 
Sharing this, the Chief Minister’s Office stated the Ranjitgarh Development Authority Bill, 2026 would provide for the establishment of the Ranjitgarh Development Authority (RDA) for planned, sustainable and eco-tourism-oriented development of the Ranjit Sagar Dam and Shahpur Kandi Dam areas.
 
The RDA will be constituted as a statutory body under the administrative control of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and will be vested with requisite administrative, financial and regulatory powers for integrated development, land management, project implementation and destination governance.
 
The Authority will be chaired by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, with the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs as Vice-Chairman. An Executive Committee headed by the Chief Secretary will oversee its day-to-day functioning and interdepartmental coordination.
 
Gives Go Ahead To Recruitment Of Staff In Office Of CEO, Punjab
 
The Cabinet also gave approval for the creation of new posts of Drivers in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab. These posts have been created by surrendering posts of Peons out of the 19 permanent posts and one permanent post of Moharrir.
 
The move is aimed at streamlining the functioning of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.
 
Green Signal To Amendment In Punjab Nursing Education Service Rules (Group B), 2016
 
The Cabinet also approved an amendment in Appendix-B of the Punjab Nursing Education Service Rules (Group B), 2016, for filling up the posts of Tutor in Government College of Nursing, Patiala and Amritsar, under the Department of Medical Education and Research through promotion.
 
The posts will be filled from among Staff Nurses and Nursing Sisters working on a regular basis under the control of the Director, Research and Medical Education, Punjab, who have obtained an M.Sc. (Nursing) in the concerned specialty. Preference will be given to candidates having one year of teaching experience in nursing education.
 
Gives Concurrence To Regularization Of Services Of Non-Teaching Staff In PICTES
 
The Cabinet also gave concurrence for regularization of the services of non-teaching staff working on a contractual basis under the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society (PICTES).
 
The employees to be regularized will be extended the benefit of regularization under PICTES in the prescribed pay scales.
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Amendment In Punjab Nursing Education Service Rules Approved For Promotion Of Eligible Nursing Staff As Tutors

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Amendment In Punjab Nursing Education Service Rules Approved For Promotion Of Eligible Nursing Staff As Tutors

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Amendment In Punjab Nursing Education Service Rules Approved For Promotion Of Eligible Nursing Staff As Tutors
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