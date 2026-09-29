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Home > Press Release > Anganwadi Workers Become Grassroots Ambassadors in Punjab’s Yudh Nashean Virudh to Sensitise People About the Dangers of Drug Abuse

Anganwadi Workers Become Grassroots Ambassadors in Punjab’s Yudh Nashean Virudh to Sensitise People About the Dangers of Drug Abuse

A state-level event organised in Malout, Sri Muktsar Sahib, offered a glimpse into how the Bhagwant Mann government’s Yudh Nashean Virudh initiative is moving beyond enforcement and de-addiction to strengthen prevention at the community level. At the event, 20 Anganwadi Workers serving as Nasha Mukti Mitras were felicitated by Minister for Social Security and Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur for their contribution to spreading awareness about substance abuse.

More than 100 sports kits containing hockey, football, volleyball and cricket equipment were distributed among
More than 100 sports kits containing hockey, football, volleyball and cricket equipment were distributed among

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 12:39 IST

Across Punjab, Anganwadi Workers are joining the Bhagwant Mann government’s Yudh Nashean Virudh initiative as Nasha Mukti Mitras, building a grassroots network to sensitise families and communities about drug abuse, with sports and community participation emerging as key elements of the prevention strategy.
 
A state-level event organised in Malout, Sri Muktsar Sahib, offered a glimpse into how the Bhagwant Mann government’s Yudh Nashean Virudh initiative is moving beyond enforcement and de-addiction to strengthen prevention at the community level. At the event, 20 Anganwadi Workers serving as Nasha Mukti Mitras were felicitated by Minister for Social Security and Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur for their contribution to spreading awareness about substance abuse.
 
With regular contact with families and children, Anganwadi Workers are being positioned as community-level ambassadors who can sensitise people about the dangers of drugs, encourage early intervention, and help connect those needing assistance with the state’s de-addiction and rehabilitation system.
 
The Malout programme also showcased the government’s growing emphasis on sports as a preventive tool. More than 100 sports kits containing hockey, football, volleyball and cricket equipment were distributed among youngsters from the district.
 
Addressing Anganwadi Workers, youth and community champions from the district, Dr Baljit Kaur said, “The Punjab government is expanding sports infrastructure to provide youngsters with healthier alternatives and keep them away from drugs.”
 
The Minister noted, “Around 3,000 sports grounds are being developed across Punjab, while 500 pind gyms were inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in January this year. The fourth season of the annual sports festival Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, launched in Bathinda earlier this month, is also encouraging young people to participate in sporting activities.”
 
She stated, “The approach adds another layer to the anti-drug campaign. While enforcement focuses on disrupting the supply of drugs, de-addiction and rehabilitation services address those already struggling with addiction. Apart from this, the government is increasingly focusing on prevention by creating an environment in which young people have access to recreation and sporting activities, community support, and adults who can recognise the warning signs early.”
 
Dr Baljit Kaur appealed to teachers, parents, youth clubs, panchayats and social welfare organisations to participate actively in the campaign. She also urged youngsters not to abandon friends who may be moving towards drug use, but instead to support and encourage them to seek help and move away from substance abuse.
 
School children at the Malout programme participated in poster-making and essay-writing competitions. Cultural performances, including Malwai Giddha and a play on drug awareness, reinforced the message of a healthy, drug-free Punjab.
 
Punjab is creating a local ecosystem in which community health workers, schools, parents, panchayats, youth clubs and sports facilities become part of the prevention effort, with Anganwadi Workers and initiatives such as Village and Ward Defence Committees playing an important role.
 
With the deployment of Nasha Mukti Mitras across Punjab, the government is giving Yudh Nashean Virudh a presence closer to the families and communities where early prevention can take place.
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Anganwadi Workers Become Grassroots Ambassadors in Punjab’s Yudh Nashean Virudh to Sensitise People About the Dangers of Drug Abuse

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Anganwadi Workers Become Grassroots Ambassadors in Punjab’s Yudh Nashean Virudh to Sensitise People About the Dangers of Drug Abuse

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Anganwadi Workers Become Grassroots Ambassadors in Punjab’s Yudh Nashean Virudh to Sensitise People About the Dangers of Drug Abuse

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Anganwadi Workers Become Grassroots Ambassadors in Punjab’s Yudh Nashean Virudh to Sensitise People About the Dangers of Drug Abuse
Anganwadi Workers Become Grassroots Ambassadors in Punjab’s Yudh Nashean Virudh to Sensitise People About the Dangers of Drug Abuse
Anganwadi Workers Become Grassroots Ambassadors in Punjab’s Yudh Nashean Virudh to Sensitise People About the Dangers of Drug Abuse
Anganwadi Workers Become Grassroots Ambassadors in Punjab’s Yudh Nashean Virudh to Sensitise People About the Dangers of Drug Abuse
Anganwadi Workers Become Grassroots Ambassadors in Punjab’s Yudh Nashean Virudh to Sensitise People About the Dangers of Drug Abuse

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