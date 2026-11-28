Anupam Kher added another achievement to his name as he was honoured with the Natsamrat Balgandharva award on Saturday for his contribution to Indian theatre. The actor had recently concluded the North American tour of his play Jaane Pehchaane Anjane which received an overwhelming response across the US and Canada.

Expressing gratitude over the honour, Kher penned a heartfelt note in Hindi on his Instagram thanking the organisers for recognising his work. He dedicated the award to all the people who work behind the scenes for a play and make the production possible, from the light and sound department, the costume department to the people working at the ticket window and the ones who show the audience to their seats.

Recalling the history of the award, Kher shared how he was inspired by the work of Balgandharva and the impact he created in Indian theatre. Getting an award of his name, just made the laurel all the more special. The actor also reserved a special mention for his long-time assistant Dutta Sawant, thanking him for always being there for him and handling all the work for his plays.