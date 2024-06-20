APSEZ shines in World Bank’s global container port rankings

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer-cum-operator, has again demonstrated its excellence on the global stage with four of its ports featured in the prestigious Container Port Performance (CPP) Index 2023. While Mundra port was ranked 27, Kattupalli came in at number 57, Hazira at 68 and Krishnapatnam at 71. This recognition underscores APSEZ’s commitment to operational efficiency and world-class service standards.

Developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the global Container Port Performance Index is a highly regarded benchmark that assesses the performance of ports on parameterssuch as productivity, efficiency and reliability. It serves as a reference point for key stakeholders, including national governments, port authorities, development agencies, supra-national organisations and private operators, of trade, logistics and supply chain services. Nine ports from India made it to the top 100 list, including four from the Adani portfolio.

Commenting on the achievement, Ashwani Gupta, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director of APSEZ, said, “We are honoured to have four of our ports recognised in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2023. It reaffirms ourposition as a key player in the global container port industry. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team as well as our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

APSEZ has consistently invested in state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology and operational processes to enhance the efficiency and productivity of its ports. The company’s focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions has enabled it to maintain a strong competitive edge in the global maritime industry.

As APSEZ continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its presence on key international trade routes, the recognition serves as a validation of its efforts to set new standards of excellence in the port operations sector. This remarkable achievement not only highlights the individual growth of APSEZ’s ports but also underscores their collective contribution to India’s infrastructure and the country’s increasing contribution to the global trade.

The Container Port Performance Index 2023 can be accessed on the link here.

About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited(APSEZ)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalliand Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry, representing 27% of the country’s total port volumes, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. The company is also developing a transshipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka, operates the Haifa Port in Israel and container terminal in Dar es Salaam Port, Tanzania.

Our Ports to Logistics Platform comprising port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts us in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

